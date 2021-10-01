NFL Insider Reveals Final Call on Dalvin Cook’s Week 3 Status

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has been battling an ankle injury that forced him to miss last Sunday’s home opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Vikings fared well without the centerpiece of their offense. Backup running back Alexander Mattison totaled 171 all-purpose yards as the Vikings rolled to a 30-17 victory.

However, the Vikings could find themselves in another firefight and would benefit from Cook and his explosiveness against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Cook was ruled questionable for the game on Friday, but NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero spoke with Cook and delved into the nature of his injury.

Cook Expects to Play Sunday

Pelissero reported Friday that Cook’s ankle injury has been minor, as reported by several team members, and his absence in the Seahawks game was precautionary.

“He told me he got a lot of work in practice this week [and] he felt really good,” Pelissero said. “He’ll get a lot of rest and rehab over the next 48 hours, but barring a setback, Dalvin Cook expects to play on Sunday against the Browns.

“I asked him ‘how close are you to 100 percent?’, he said ‘I’m in about the 90th percentile right now.’ That’s been the biggest issue for the Vikings: it’s a long season, they didn’t want to push him out there a week ago and have a minor ankle injury turn into something bigger. Certainly, Cook was upbeat when I spoke to him. His expectation is he’s going to be back.”

#Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) is officially listed as questionable, but Cook told me after practice he got a lot of reps this week, feels good and, barring a setback, expects to play Sunday against the #Browns. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/48lj3RJaxK — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 1, 2021

Cook could be on a pitch count on Sunday while he is still returning to full health and Mattison has proven he can be a strong replacement in the Vikings offense.

3 Others Questionable, 1 Ruled Out Against Browns

While Cook’s injury status has improved, several other players remain enigmatic.

Anthony Barr is listed as questionable and has yet to play this season while dealing with a knee injury. Defensive tackle Michael Pierce did not practice Friday. He was designated as questionable with an elbow/shoulder injury. Kris Boyd was a limited participant in practice and will also face a gameday decision on his activity on Sunday.

Rookie wide receiver and kick returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette was ruled out Friday with a toe injury.

Familiarity Breeds Contempt

The Browns and Vikings have plenty of familiarity, but the biggest reunion will be Browns coach and former Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski and Mike Zimmer.

Stefanski led a highly productive offense in 2019. A walk-off wild card win over the New Orleans Saints in the playoffs won Zimmer a three-year contract extension and sent Stefanski packing for Cleveland’s head coaching position. The Vikings were considering moving on from Zimmer and likely would have promoted Stefanski from within dependant on that season’s results.

He’s turned the Browns into a perennial playoff contender with a dominant rushing attack and a play-action dominant offense with mobile quarterback Baker Mayfield. Zimmer, facing off with Stefanski for the first time since the latter’s departure from Minnesota, would undoubtedly revel in cracking the NFL’s top rushing attack.

Stopping the Browns backfield of Mayfield, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt will be priority No. 1 for a Vikings defense that has yet to see its potential.