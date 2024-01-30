Vikings Announce Surgery for 2-Time Pro Bowl Playmaker

The radio silence around Minnesota Vikings star tight end T.J. Hockenson and his recovery from a torn ACL is no more.

Hockenson suffered the injury in the Vikings’ Week 16 loss to the Detroit Lions. But there had been no mention of whether or not he had undergone surgery to repair it, an issue broached by Darren “Doogie” Wolfson on “Mackey & Judd” on January 25.

“Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson underwent successful surgery to repair his torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) today, the team announced Monday,” Vikings.com’s Craig Peters wrote on January 29. “The surgery was led by Dr. Neal ElAttrache from the Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles, California.

“The team will continue to provide updates, as appropriate, during Hockenson’s recovery.”

TJ Hockenson – Concern over his right knee, which was hit by the defender as he planted. Concern for MCL, but hopefully not ACL. Those direct hits into the knees can be bad news. Hoping we get an update soon pic.twitter.com/qhWnjnlMa2 — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) December 24, 2023

“Hockenson also tore the MCL in the same knee and decided, along with the Vikings, to delay the ACL surgery until the MCL had healed,” ESPN’s Kevin Siefert wrote on January 29.

Hockenson, 26, finished the season with 95 receptions for 960 yards, ranking second and fourth among all tight ends, respectively. The two-time Pro Bowler also added five touchdowns, falling one shy of his career high.

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell Opens Up About T.J. Hockenson

“Unfortunately for T.J., he’s you know going to be on the road to recovery, and I know he’ll attack that with all the resources we have in this building,” Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters on December 26. “Knowing T.J., the type of player he is, I’m absolutely looking forward to when we can get him back rolling and ready to have a great 2024 season.”

Hockenson is entering the first year of a four-year, $66 million contract in 2024. The Vikings can get out of the contract after the 2025 season with a $7.2 million cap hit.

That may be pertinent if he is unable to make a full recovery.

“Here’s my concern: what does he look like in the year after,” “Judd & Mackey” host Judd Zulgad asked. “How long does the ramp-up then take for him to become T.J. Hockenson again? That’s my worry.”

It typically takes nine to 12 months to make a full recovery from an ACL injury, per the Hospital for Special Surgery in September. The Vikings have just one other tight end currently under contract for 2024, Josh Oliver, who has 443 career receiving yards.

It might make sense to explore some options in free agency given how long it takes most rookie tight ends to get acclimated to the NFL.

The Vikings are also navigating salary-cap issues, so they might have to go the bargain route.

Free Agent Tight End Options Amid T.J. Hockenson’s Recovery

Potential options such as Hunter Henry, Dalton Schultz, and even Gerald Everett could all wind up costing upwards of $7 million annually, per Spotrac. But they could also be the most reliable options.

The next tier of tight end options – featuring Noah Fant, Austin Hooper, and even former Viking Irv Smith Jr. – could be far more palpable.

Minnesota could also take a shot on an upside play, such as Brock Wright. He suffered an arm injury during the Lions’ Divisional Round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That could keep his market in a favorable range for the Vikings. He has racked up 424 receiving yards in his first three NFL seasons.