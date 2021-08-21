Larry Fitzgerald Admits He’s Not Ready ‘Right Now,’ Leaves Opportunity for Vikings

Longtime Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver and Minnesota’s pride and joy Larry Fitzgerald stopped short of announcing his retirement on Friday.

However, Fitzgerald, two weeks from his 38th birthday, admitted he’s not ready to get back on the field… right now.

“For now, I’ll be a radio broadcaster,” Fitzgerald said Friday on Jim Gray’s “Let’s Go” radio show. “Jim, to be honest with you, I just don’t have the urge to play right now.”

Fitzgerald didn’t count out playing an 18th season and appears comfortable idling on his retirement announcement, leaving the hope of a homecoming for the Minneapolis native alive.

“I don’t know how I’ll feel in September, October, November moving forward, but I just, today, I just don’t have the urge,” Fitzgerald added. “I think I have to be respectful of that. Football is not one of those games you want to walk out there and play and not be fully engaged and ready to prepare and do the things necessary that you need to do.”

His mention of his mentality changing has left the door cracked. With a hot start to the season, the Minnesota Vikings could add enough allure for Fitzgerald to consider coming home for one last go-around.

Fitzgerald’s comments on Friday are more indicative that he’s not willing to return to Arizona in time for training camp with what remains in the future still in question.

The latest Vikings news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Vikings newsletter here!

Fitzgerald Unlikely to Return to Arizona Entirely

Fitzgerald’s lack of urgency to play right now harkens back to years of futility with the Cardinals.

Through his first 12 seasons, Fitzgerald and the Cardinals made four playoff appearances, including a Super Bowl XLII loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2009. However, Arizona hasn’t made it back to the postseason in five years.

The Cardinals’ offseason moves have also signaled the franchise has phased Fitzgerald out of its future. Arizona signed A.J. Green this offseason to join the top-two tandem of DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk.

“The door seems to be closed on Fitzgerald in Arizona. The signing of receiver A.J. Green, which essentially gives him Fitzgerald’s spot behind DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk, seemed to seal it,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote in March. “Even if the Cardinals would opt to have four receivers who don’t participate in special teams, the Cardinals seem to have too much money tied up in the position, between Hopkins’ top-of-market contract and the one-year deal given to Green.”