Kevin O’Connell ‘Crushed’ by Injury Update on Vikings’ $70 Million Duo

Week 16 proved to be even more costly for the Minnesota Vikings than it seemed in the immediate aftermath of the game.

“We did confirm with DJ Wonnum that he did sustain a tear to his quad. He will be going on injured reserve and we’ll have that surgically repaired, hopefully, this week,” Head Coach Kevin O’Connell said via the team on December 26. “T.J. Hockenson, as well, did sustain an MCL and ACL injury. He will go on IR as well.”

O’Connell said he was “crushed” over the loss of two of their “most impactful players” and “leaders,” adding that their absences would be difficult to overcome.

Hockenson and Wonnum combined account for $70 million in total salary. But they count just $7.9 million against the cap this season, per Spotrac. That highlights just how much value they were providing for the Vikings this season.

Hockenson left the Vikings’ eventual 30-24 loss to the Detroit Lions in the third quarter.

He caught a pass from Nick Mullens that gained 24 yards and a first down. But he took a direct hit to the knee from Lions safety Kerby Joseph. He jogged to the sideline, never to return in the 30-24 loss.

TJ Hockenson – Concern over his right knee, which was hit by the defender as he planted. Concern for MCL, but hopefully not ACL. Those direct hits into the knees can be bad news. Hoping we get an update soon pic.twitter.com/qhWnjnlMa2 — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) December 24, 2023

“T.J., I can’t say enough,” O’Connell said.

“I just absolutely love T.J. and love what he is to our organization. … Unfortunately for T.J., he’s you know going to be on the road to recovery, and I know he’ll attack that with all the resources we have in this building. And knowing T.J., the type of player he is, I’m absolutely looking forward to when we can get him back rolling and ready to have a great 2024 season.”

The former Lion, Hockenson, is in the first year of a four-year, $66 million contract.

He will finish the season with career-high marks of 95 receptions for 960 yards and was on track to set a new career high in receiving touchdowns, hauling in six already.

Kevin O’Connell: DJ Wonnum a ‘True Impact Player’ for Vikings

Wonnum went down in the fourth quarter of the game. He immediately grabbed his knee, eventually making his way to the cart and back to the locker room amid an outpouring of support from both sides.

O’Connell praised Wonnum’s versatility and looked fondly on the times they were able to get him on the field with Danielle Hunter and Marcus Davenport. He did note that injuries limited those opportunities, though.

“DJ Wonnum to me has been one of our true impact players this year, and a guy that has made a lot of critical plays that helped us win a lot of football games and really stay as competitive as we have,” O’Connell said. “DJ’s been one of those guys that his improvement and his impact uh has been critical for our team.”

Minnesota selected Wonnum in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. The fourth-year man was on pace to set a new career high in sacks with 8.0 this season, matching his mark originally set in 2021.

He also has six passes deflected, one fumble recovery, and one touchdown.

Wonnum is in the final year of his four-year, $4 million rookie contract, and was set to be one of the top edge defenders in free agency this coming offseason.

O’Connell also updated the statuses of several other key players.

Vikings Trio ‘Questionable for Week 17 vs Packers

“Jordan Addison and Mekhi Blackmon will be kind of more in the day-to-day world this week. Both are feeling better and better here early on,” O’Connell said. “We’ll see how they do with their treatments and their rehab and what their availability throughout the week will look like.” But not ready to say anything more than they’re both questionable for the game this week.”

Addison left the game with just under three minutes to go in the third quarter. He filled in admirably for Justin Jefferson when the latter missed several weeks with a hamstring injury. Blackmon exited in the third quarter trying to defend a Jared Goff pass to Kalif Raymond.

Addison and Blackmon were the Vikings’ first two picks in this year’s draft. They were selected with the No. 23 and No. 102 selections, respectively.

“I’m hoping to get Brian O’Neill back in there,” O’Connell said. “He’ll progress throughout week. He’ll be questionable as well and there’s some other guys as well that we’ll, hopefully, work through.”

O’Neill has missed the last two weeks with an ankle injury.

The Vikings have notably managed their third and fourth-highest yardage totals of the season in those two games. They even saw Ty Chandler have the first 100-yard game by any back this season in Week 15 versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

This season has been marred by catastrophic losses. Getting back one of the Week 1 starters would undoubtedly be a needed boost down the stretch.