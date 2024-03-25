Proposed Vikings Trade Lands No. 2 Pick: ‘Commanders Would Have to Consider’

The Minnesota Vikings are in an unenviable spot.

They need a long-term solution at quarterback and sitting with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2024 draft.

That is just out of range for the top QB prospects (Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and now J.J. McCarthy) and too early to reach for the next tier of options at the position (Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr.).

Their long-rumored interest in the former group could lead to a blockbuster trade up.

If it does, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox suggests a hypothetical three-team trade the Washington Commanders “would have to consider”.

He piggybacks off the idea that they could have an initial trade partner in the Arizona Cardinals.

“In this scenario, the Vikings do move up to No. 4 but then use that as a stepping stone to get even higher,” Knox wrote on March 24. “Minnesota doesn’t have second- or third-round selections, so trading a future first-rounder may be the only way to complete the jump.

“It would be a pricey series of moves, but it would guarantee the Vikings the second-best quarterback on their board.”

Vikings get:

– 2024 first-round pick (No. 2 overall via Commanders)

Commanders get:

– 2024 first-round pick (No. 4 overall)

– 2025 first-round pick (via Vikings)

Cardinals get:

– 2024 first-round pick (No. 11 via Vikings)

– 204 first-round pick ( No. 23 via Vikings)

“That would certainly entice the Commanders, if they view the top four QB prospects similarly,” Knox wrote.

In this trade scenario, the Vikings could select either Maye, Daniels, or McCarthy. Rumors have linked them to all three in various ways during the pre-draft process, which only figures to continue in the lead-up to the draft.

Maye has the strongest ties to the organization.

That would leave Daniels for the Commanders. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer called Daniels the “leader in the clubhouse” for the Commanders during an appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s “Arbella Early Edition” on March 21.

Knox’s scenario could suffice, landing Washington additional draft capital and their top target.

The Commanders have yet to solidify their draft plans and are fielding calls for the No. 2 overall picks, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on SportsCenter on March 23

Drake Maye ‘Compares Favorably’ to Bengals’ Joe Burrow

The Vikings might run to complete this trade and turn in their pick on draft night if Breer’s assessment of the former North Carolina Tar Heel is accurate. They already “adore” Maye, per The Athletic’s Alec Lewis on March 4.

“Let’s call this what it is: I think a lot of people look at Drake Maye and see the white guy and think that it’s Mac Jones, and it’s not. This is a really talented athlete who’s got gifts well beyond what Mac has. I think physically he probably compares favorably with a Joe Burrow just as far as what he brings to the table from an athleticism, from an arm talent standpoint.

“He has some growing to do. He’s only played three years in college and two of them on the field. I think there’s a lot to work with here.”

Breer went on to say that Maye “hit a home run” at the scouting combine in interviews with team personnel. That included the Vikings before the trade rumors began. And that he presented an air of “cockiness” that belied preconceived notions about him.

The insider also pointed to Maye’s athletic family as a reason for optimism.

“You put the whole thing together and you can see where the ceiling is really there with Drake Maye in a way that it certainly wasn’t with Mac Jones.”

Insider Offers Insight Into Drake Maye’s Pre-Draft Slide Amid Vikings Trade Rumors

There is a big difference between the Vikings potentially trying to trade up for their next franchise quarterback and an athletic version of a failed former No. 15 overall draft pick.

Especially when the prospect in question has slid during the pre-draft process.

But Breer points out similarities between Maye and his future draftmates – some playing other positions – regarding their perceived stock.

“I think the other part that’s really important here – and I think this is happening to Marvin Harrison, I think it’s happening to Caleb Williams, I think it’s happening to Drake too: You find this with guys that people talk about before the season when it comes to the draft.

“No one was talking about Jayden Daniels or even Bo Nix or Michael Penix or J.J. McCarthy in this category, right? Caleb Williams and Drake Maye were seen as 1 and 2. And what happens with those guys typically – and this isn’t just limited to the media either. I’ve had team people admit this to me – when you’ve been building them up for so long all that’s left to do is tear him down. I think that’s happened a lot with Drake.”

If that is the case, this hypothetical trade scenario could work out in the Vikings’ favor.