Vikings in Lock-Step About Justin Jefferson Amid Contract Uncertainty

Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson is tracking to play out the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said during his season-ending presser he hopes to pick them back up.

However, the uncertainty has sparked speculation about Jefferson’s future in Minnesota. This is the same organization that has traded stud wideouts in the past.

Head Coach Kevin O’Connell suggested things would be different with Jefferson.

“We absolutely wanted to and continue to want to get something done,” O’Connell said on “The Insiders” on March 25. “Justin’s a major, major priority for the Minnesota Vikings because of what he means to me as the head coach, the play caller. But also our fanbase, the Twin Cities. The impact he’s really had on our league is really not lost on me for one moment.”

O’Connell explained what makes Jefferson special while speaking at the NFC coaches breakfast on March 26.

Jefferson finished the 2023 campaign with his fourth consecutive 1000-yard campaign despite missing seven weeks and playing with multiple quarterbacks.

Jefferson’s impact is not lost on ownership, either. Co-owner Mark Wilf made it clear that he intends to keep Jefferson – who is projected to land a historic contract when all is said and done – with the Vikings.

Vikings Co-Owner: Justin Jefferson ‘Looks Great in Purple’

Wilf said they had “great positive” talks last time around and is looking forward to more of the same this time, echoing sentiments expressed by Adofo-Mensah.

“Justin Jefferson is a unique talent,” Wilf said during his appearance. “Best in the game, and we’re excited he’s a Minnesota Viking. And not only is he a great player, he’s become a great leader of our locker room, and he’s great in the community. So the thrills he gives the fans on the field and just the way he carries himself, we’re looking forward to some real positive conversations.”

There has been some outside encouragement to at least explore their options with a trade.

Jefferson would surely fetch a haul on the trade market. Show host Tom Pelissero posed that hypothetical scenario to Wilf, specifically the event Adofo-Mensah came to him with an offer of three first-round picks on the table.

“Again, right now, we’re focused on getting that guy [Jefferson] on our field with the purple, and he looks great in purple,” Wilf said. “And we’re going to do our best to keep it that way.”

Jefferson has caught passes from Kirk Cousins for the majority of his career. The All-Pro wideout stumped for Cousins before the latter joined the Atlanta Falcons in free agency. But Jefferson was also clear that he would be the same player with or without Cousins.

He averaged just over 100 yards per game on 6.6 receptions over the final five weeks of the regular season.

The Vikings had three different quarterbacks attempt passes in that same window.

Vikings HC, Owner Get Honest About QB Situation

“The Minnesota Vikings are in a situation moving forward we’re excited to build around people Justin, people like Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson,” O’Connell said. “And the quarterback position, he’s always going to play a role in that because the skillsets that we’re looking for will be guys that can feature who we believe to be the best receiver in football, which Justin is.”

O’Connell said Jefferson has been involved in their discussions about the quarterback position and will continue to be. The head coach previously expressed his confidence in free agent acquisition Sam Darnold.

How all of that impacts the Vikings’ draft strategy remains unclear.

“We love Sam Darnold. But when it comes to the quarterback’s position, it’s certainly critical. And Kwesi and Coach O’Connell, they’re working hard. We’ve got a plan and Sam Darnold’s part of it. And we’re excited he’s in the building, and we’re excited we have two first-round picks. So we’ll see where it all goes. We have a lot of flexibility and we’ll see what happens.”