MLB RBI Leader Wants to Finish Career With Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves are leading the major leagues in runs scored through April 27, averaging 5.8 a game.

The Braves are building off last season when they tied the major-league record by hitting 307 home runs. Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna has helped lead the way so far this season as his 31 RBIs lead the major leagues.

Ozuna is hitting .354/.431/.698 through 25 games with nine home runs. The Braves are as hot as Osuna with their 18-7 record being the best in MLB.

Yet while five months remain in the season, Ozuna is also looking longer term. He is the final guaranteed season of his four-year, $65-million contract and the Braves hold a $16 million option for 2025 on the 33-year-old.

Ozuna would become a free agent if the Braves would decline the option.

Marcell Ozuna Making Option Case

Ozuna hopes that the Braves will exercise the option and he also would like to sign a contract extension past 2025. Ozuna expressed that desire to The Athletic’s Dave O’Brien.

“There’s no way you want to go explore somewhere else when you feel comfortable when you’ve got your teammates and you’ve got your organization’s love,” Ozuna said. “There’s no doubt in my decision. I don’t want to go anywhere else.”

Ozuna is making a strong early case for the Braves to pick up his option. He is following up a strong 2023 season in which he overcame hitting an awful .085/.194/.203 in 18 games during March and April to finish at .274/.346/.549 while hitting a career-high 40 homers.

The Braves stuck with Ozuna after he struggled on and off the field during the first two years of his contract.

His combined slash line for 2021 and 2022 was .222/.278/.379 with 30 homers over 172 games. He also was arrested on a DUI charge and received a 20-game suspension for violating MLB’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy.

“I don’t have the struggles that I had before. I don’t have too many things on my mind,” Ozuna said. “Right now, I play with a clear mind, which is way better. When you had to go out there and you hear those boos, that was on my mind.”

Ozuna has a career .270/.331/.471 slash line with 245 home runs in 1,332 games. He made his MLB debut in 2013 for the Miami Marlins and has played for the St. Louis Cardinals.

What Other Braves are Potential Free Agents?

The Braves have eight players who could become free agents in November, notably left-hander Max Fried, right-hander Charlie Morton and Ozuna. Relievers A.J. Minter and Jesse Chavez are also on expiring contracts.

The Braves hold 2024 options on three players besides Ozuna: catcher Travis d’Arnaud ($8 million) and left-handed relievers Aaron Bummer ($7.25 million) and Tyler Matzek ($5.5 million).

According to USA TODAY, the Braves had the eighth-largest payroll in MLB at $217 million to begin this season.

Atlanta also has $162 million committed to 13 players next season, including $22 million each to left-hander Chris Sale, first baseman Matt Olson and third baseman Austin Riley. They will also pay $17 million to right fielder Ronald Acuna, Jr., $16 million to closer Raisel Iglesias, $15 million to catcher Sean Murphy and $11 million to right-hander Reynaldo Lopez.