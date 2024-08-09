Anthony Santander Sounds Off On Future With Orioles

For all of the talk surrounding Gunnar Henderson or Jackson Holliday, there’s an argument that Anthony Santander has been the Baltimore Orioles best player this season. The timing couldn’t be better for the 29-year-old slugger, who’s headed for free agency after the season.

Santander, a first-time All-Star this year, is slashing .248/.311/.540. His 34 home runs lead the team in 2024.

Baltimore’s outfielder spoke with reporters about his upcoming free agency prior to an August 8 game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

“I want to stay here,” Santander said, according to Steve Melewski of MASN Sports. “This is the team that gave me the opportunity to play in the big leagues. I like where we are right now. We are a really good team. This team is about to get in a World Series soon – hopefully this year. Of course I would like to stay here for the rest of my career. But it’s out of my hands.”

Santander, who signed with (then) the Cleveland Indians in 2011 as an international free agent, was drafted by the Orioles in the Rule 5 Draft of 2016. He’s played all eight of his MLB seasons in Baltimore.

He’s one of the most successful Rule 5 draftees ever, and was ranked in the top-10 ever by MLB.com in 2023. To lose Santander in free agency would be a devastating loss in an Orioles’ clubhouse that’s developed a special camaraderie and team chemistry through the rebuilding years.

Anthony Santander: ‘Anything Can Happen’

Baltimore has an advantage towards keeping Santander. They can sign him to an extension before free agency opens in the winter.

But according to Santander, there have been no extension talks as of August 8.

“No, not at all,” the Orioles outfielder said.

When asked about his approach during a contract year, with the possibility of an extension hanging, Santander said he just tries to remain in the moment.

“I just focus on the moment, you know,” Santander continued, according to Melewski. “Come every single day to the field and prepare my body to be able to compete. Still a lot of games. Anything can happen. That is why we can’t think what is gong to happen in the next few months. I just focus and do what I can control and it is to prepare my body to compete and go for the win.”

Santander Predicted To Sign $100 Million Deal

Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer doesn’t Santander’s future is in Baltimore. He predicted the All-Star will leave his only ever MLB home for a lucrative payday with the Seattle Mariners.

“Santander is yet another outfielder whose bat is a lot more appealing than his defense, but he could nonetheless have a shot at the Nick Castellanos route to a nine-figure deal,” Rymer wrote on August 1. “He was also coming off his age-29 season when he got one, so why not?”

Rymer forecasted a five-year, $100 million deal for Santander and Seattle.

“Only so many teams could get in on a market like that, but the Nats could be one of them alongside offense-needy contenders such as the Seattle Mariners, Chicago Cubs and the Yankees if they don’t retain Juan Soto,” Rymer continued. “The Mariners would make a lot of sense, as an outfield of Santander, Julio Rodríguez and Randy Arozarena would have legitimate powerhouse potential.”

Santander sounds like someone who wants to remain with the Orioles. It’s up to Baltimore to meet him in the middle with the lucrative payday he’s inarguably earned in eight MLB seasons.