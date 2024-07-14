Gunnar Henderson Sounds Off After Walk-Off Win vs Yankees

The Baltimore Orioles walk-off win over the New York Yankees also featured the 28th home run of the season for Gunnar Henderson. It’s his first in eight games.

Henderson sent a 87.8 mph slider from Carlos Rodon 414-feet to right centerfield to put the Orioles up 2-1 in the third inning.

But the lead would slip away, after Craig Kimbrel gave up a three-run homer in the top of the ninth. It took a walk-off double from Cedric Mullins to seal the victory for Baltimore.

Henderson talked with reporters after the walk-off win over New York, which snapped a five-game losing streak the Orioles.

“We’re never out of it,” Henderson said, according to Jacob Calvin Meyer of the Baltimore Sun. “That just shows the grit we have on this team, even after losing five straight. To come back and do that in the ninth in that fashion was pretty awesome.”

Baltimore goes into the All-Star break with a 58-38 record, which leads the AL East. Henderson’s 28 home runs are third in MLB, behind the Yankees’ Aaron Judge (34), and Shohei Ohtani (29) of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This story will be updated.