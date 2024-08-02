Orioles Calling Up No. 3 Prospect for ‘Long Awaited’ MLB Debut

The Baltimore Orioles are calling up Coby Mayo, baseball’s number 15 prospect and the franchise’s third-ranked prospect. He’ll make his MLB debut on August 2 against the Cleveland Guardians.

Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports was first with the news.

Mayo has played 138 games with the Triple-A affiliate Norfolk Tides. Matt Weyrich of the Baltimore Sun noted his debut is a “long awaited” one in Baltimore.

A crowded talent pool on the Orioles has prevented Mayo from debuting thus far. Injuries to Jorge Mateo and Jordan Westburg have paved the way for both him and Jackson Holliday, who was recalled to MLB on July 31.

Mayo is slashing .294/.370/.581 with 20 home runs and 59 RBIs in Triple-A this season. Look for him to get a start at third base for his MLB debut, with Holliday at second, and Ryan Mountcastle at first.

Mike Elias: Coby Mayo Is ‘Going To Help Us This Year’

Prior to the trade deadline, General manager Mike Elias met with reporters to discuss the first half of Baltimore’s season.

Asked about Mayo, he raved about the 22-year-old slugger.

“He’s in an exceptionally good spot,” Elias said, according to MLB.com’s Jake Rill. “We talk about him all the time. He’s very close. He’s going to help us this year. It’s just about the right moment and the right opportunity and the right runway for something like that to happen, and there’s moving parts…The fact I’m talking about him at a press conference right now — he’s right there. We’re thinking about it, we’re working on it. I’m sure it’s coming very soon.”

Then the trade deadline came and went. And the Orioles, only subtracted from their infield talent pool. Add the injury to Westburg, and you’ve got the opportunity Elias anticipated.

A corresponding move hasn’t yet been announced to make room for Mayo on the 40-man roster.

Jackson Holliday Hits Grand Slam In Return

It took him just one game to record his first career home run, which also happened to be his first career grand slam.

Holliday sent a 85.4 mph slider from Yerry Rodriguez 439 feet into right field — onto the historic walkway of Eutaw St — against the Toronto Blue Jays.

MLB’s number one prospect spoke with reporters after the 10-4 win.

“It’s pretty surreal,” Holliday told reporters on July 31. “Couldn’t have dreamt it up any better for the first home run. So, it’s just exciting to be able to help the team win. When I was struggling I felt like I couldn’t really do that. But to be able to come through in a big spot is more important to me than anything else.”

Holliday also made his pitch for Mayo to get the call.

“Everyone is so astonished by his power but he’s a good hitter,” Holliday said. “Just a good hitter. Y’all have seen it, he’s hitting like .300 in Triple-A. It’s a big-time bat. He’s got a helluva arm and I know how hard he works. And I know if they need to call on him to play third he’ll be able to do it.”

Someone was listening. After just one game without Westburg in the lineup, the Orioles are convinced it’s time to give Mayo a shot.