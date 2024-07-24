Orioles’ No. 5 Prospect Joining Team Amid Jorge Mateo Injury: Report

With the extent of Jorge Mateo‘s injury unknown, the Baltimore Orioles are flying number five prospect Connor Norby to Miami. He’ll join the team for the series against the Marlins.

Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports was first with reports.

Norby will be with the team, but as of July 23, is not activated to the 40-man roster. He’s likely to be activated if Mateo can’t play and/or is expected to miss time.

That much is undetermined. Mateo collided with Gunnar Henderson diving for a ground ball in the third inning. His left arm bent awkwardly at the elbow joint and he promptly exited the game.

Team skipper Brandon Hyde didn’t have an update on Mateo following the 6-3 series-opening loss.

“Mateo has a left elbow injury,” Hyde told reporters on July 23. “X-rays are negative, he’s going to get further tests right now. So he’s getting an MRI on that. As of right now he’s day-to-day, but we don’t know the extent of how hurt he is.”

Norby made his MLB debut earlier this season on June 3. He played four games with the team, tallying two singles and a home run, before being optioned back to the Triple-A affiliate Norfolk Tides.

This story will be updated.