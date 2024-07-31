Orioles’ Jackson Holliday Returning to MLB: Report

Following a flurry of moves at the MLB trade deadline, the Baltimore Orioles are recalling Jackson Holliday. The team announced the move on X (formerly known as Twitter) on July 31.

Holliday will take the place of Terrin Vavra, who was called up after Connor Norby was traded to the Miami Marlins on July 30. Norby was standing in for starting second baseman Jorge Mateo, who’s out with a dislocated left elbow.

There’s an opportunity for Holliday to make his claim as Baltimore’s everyday second baseman. Mateo was moved to the 60-Day Injured List on July 30, pushing his return window to late September.

It’s a second MLB stint for Holliday, who went 2-for-34 during a 10-game stretch earlier this season. He’s slashing .259/.421/.455 with 8 home runs and 29 RBIs since returning to the minors.

