Orioles Floated Among 4 Trade Partners for Projected $247 Million Ace

Despite winning 12 of their first 19 games, the team’s outlook isn’t as bright as Baltimore Orioles fans would like, thanks to pitching inconsistency. Is a blockbuster trade the only fix?

Arguably no team is better suited to pull off such a deal, with the Orioles home to four of MLB’s top-100 prospects.

ESPN’s David Schoenfield linked Baltimore to Seattle Mariners ace Logan Gilbert in an April 16 column.

“Trading Gilbert,” Schoenfield wrote. “Who is under team control through 2026 and whose contract starts getting expensive next season, could jump-start that by landing them the impact hitter this lineup desperately needs. In that case, turn to the Orioles, Cubs, Yankees and Dodgers as potential trade partners.”

Gilbert has started four games for Seattle in 2024. He’s allowed four home runs, but thrown 29 strikeouts and averaged a 2.33 ERA.

He’d provide another starting ace for Baltimore, who acquired Corbin Burnes on February 2. One they might need, if they’re going to build off of their 2023 flame out in the AL Divisonal Series.

Gilbert in Line for Massive Extension

According to Stathead, 114 pitchers have appeared in four games and are averaging an ERA of 2.5 or lower this season.

Among them, only Reid Detmers of the Los Angeles has more strikeouts (30) than Gilbert (29).

The Seattle starter signed a one-year deal for $4.5 million in January of 2024, meaning he’s up for an extension. If nothing else, he and the Mariners will have to negotiate another one-year deal ahead of 2025.

Spotrac has Gilbert’s projected extension value at nine years and $238-million, which averages out to $26.4 million annually.

Top of the rotation starter Corbin Burnes is making $15.6 million for the Orioles this season, for added perspective.

If he signed for that number today, he’d be the ninth-highest paid pitcher in MLB.

As a Super Two player, Gilbert is in arbitration. His 2024 contract is the first year he’s signed to avoid negotiations.

Will he do the same in 2025? Or are both sides better off seeking a trade?

A struggling Orioles pitching staff would certainly welcome a player of Gilbert’s caliber.

Orioles Bullpen the Weakest Link

Baltimore has been down one starter in 2024 in Kyle Bradish. That’s put Tyler Wells into the starting rotation, and weakened their bullpen.

The Orioles have given up 22 home runs this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

But the timing of a majority of them has held a higher impact. Baltimore lost two of three games to the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up 11 runs in both.

And they most recently lost a series-opener to the Kansas City Royals, after giving up nine runs. Burnes and Grayson Rodriguez are undefeated in nine combined 2024 starts, but the rest of the starters are 3-7.

Their 172 strikeouts rank 16th, and the collective 3.98 ERA ranks 13th.

It’s been a very middle of the pack performance for non-Burnes, non-Rodriguez starters.

Trading for a new starter, like Logan Gilbert, or getting Bradish back into the mix could help stabilize Baltimore’s mound.

Any new acquisition would likely allow Wells the opportunity to return to relief pitching. And it would give Orioles’ pitchers the chance to rise to the level of the offense’s production.

A defense outperforming the offense is no need to panic. Particularly not with young hitters like in Baltimore.

But an offense outperforming the defense can prove catastrophic. And that starts on the mound.

Are the Baltimore Orioles ready to put more prospects in the middle for “right now” pitching help?

Or will they wait out the returns of Bradish, John Means, and closer Felix Bautista?