Orioles’ Jordan Westburg Sounds Off After Extra Innings Walk-Off

Often lost in the excitement of the Baltimore Orioles‘ farm system and it’s contributions to the team’s resurgence, is the consistency of Jordan Westburg.

But that was before.

Then he hit the second walk-off ball of his career to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks in extra innings on May 10.

Westburg talked with “Orioles on MASN” about his mentality approaching the plate in the bottom of the 11th inning.

“I was just trying to push something to right center field, get the runner over to third,” Westburg said. “I had just enough bat to stay on that slider, and we got the win.”

He’s always felt comfortable targeting the greenest areas of the field.

“My strength has always been the big part of the field” Westburg continued. “Right center field, keeping my direction that way. I trust my hands enough to pull a pitch that’s inside. That’s what I stick to.”

It’s the second walk-off hit of his career, and his first was in 2024, too.

Westburg hit a home run on April 2 to top the Kansas City Royals in Baltimore’s fourth game of the season.

26-12 is tied for the Baltimore Orioles’ best 38-game start to a season with the 1969 and 1970 seasons, per the team’s PR.

And Jordan Westburg’s second walk-off of the season is the best number of his career. Because he’s just getting started.

Hyde Applauds Westburg

Westburg was the 30th pick of the 2020 MLB Draft. He’s 25 years old, and has played just 103 games in the majors.

His 4 hit effort against the Diamondbacks is the first such of his career.

None of this is lost on team manager Brandon Hyde, who praised the infielder after the win.

“He’s just getting better and better,” Hyde told reporters on May 11. “He’s a special player. This guy’s going to be really good, and it’s his first full season in the big leagues. He’s just doing a little bit of everything. How much better he’s gotten defensively at third base, second base, the at-bats he takes. He never takes a pitch off. He just battles every single pitch at the plate and he can cover and hit the ball to all fields hard. Really impressed with him so far.”

Westburg’s slashing .301/.345/.522 with a .867 OPS in 2024. He’s hit 6 home runs and 26 RBIs.

He’s played a quiet and consistent role behind some of the more flashy Orioles’ youth like Colton Cowser, or Gunnar Henderson.

But if his latest effort is any indication, Westburg won’t be denied his share of the spotlight.

More Westburg on Orioles’ Big Win

Morale was high in the Baltimore clubhouse. They’ve won seven of their last eight.

Westburg didn’t shy away from the confidence the Orioles are feeling right now, when talking with Roch Kubatko of MASN postgame.

“I think this offense can do a lot of things,” Westburg said. “One through nine plus the four guys on the bench, whoever they are, anybody on our team at the end of the day can impact the game,” Westburg said. “There’s just a confidence in all of our abilities. We all have confidence in each other. Everybody’s working. Nobody’s going to get in that spot and be unprepared.”

Baltimore leads MLB with 57 home runs on the season. Gunnar Henderson is in a three-way tie for most from a player with 12.

The team is confident and they’re hitting like it.