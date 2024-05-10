Orioles Manager Makes Decision on Craig Kimbrel’s Role Amid Slump

After a hot start to his first season with the Baltimore Orioles, Craig Kimbrel has suffered a setback, leading to questions about his immediate future as the team’s go-to closer.

Brandon Hyde shot down any chance of the team looking elsewhere in save situations, after a May 8 win over the Washington Nationals.

“We’re going to stick with him,” Hyde told MASN after win. “This guy’s got a big-time track record, he’s a Hall of Famer, and we need to get him right because he’s big for us. It’s important that we get him right.”

Kimbrel gave up a two-out home run in the top of the ninth inning and walked two Nationals’ batters before being pulled on May 8.

The game went into extra innings as a result, all the way to the 12th, where Baltimore pulled out a win and relief pitcher Jacob Webb was credited with the save.

He echoed Hyde’s confidence surrounding Kimbrel when he spoke with MASN after earning his second save of 2024.

“I think he’s going to be fine, man,” Webb told MASN on May 8. “He’s a Hall of Famer in my book and being around him every day and watching what he does, I think we have all the confidence in the world.”

It’s the fourth time in his last five outings that Kimbrel hasn’t completed the ninth inning.

Red flags are waving.

But not in the Baltimore front office, and not in the eyes of manager Brandon Hyde. Craig Kimbrel will continue to be the guy.

For better or worse.

Kimbrel’s Struggles Date Back to Injury

Kimbrel’s start to the season with Baltimore, couldn’t have been scripted any better.

The 35-year-old closer allowed 2 home runs in his first 11 games, still earning 7 saves and climbing the MLB all-time leaderboard.

But in an April 26 game against the Oakland Athletics, Kimbrel threw his team (and himself) out of it.

He left the game in the ninth inning with what was deemed upper back tightness by the Orioles. It was a second consecutive blown save.

Days later, he was pulled from a May 4 win over the Reds after giving up an RBI double in an otherwise shutout game for Baltimore.

His 8-for-13 record in save situations is just a 61-percent success rate. Fans are still waiting on Kimbrel to rebound from April 26 and be the standout closer he was prior.

In the meantime, what was once too few capable pitchers could soon be too many qualified pitchers in the Baltimore Orioles’ dugout.

Orioles’ Starting Rotation Still Largely Undecided

Baltimore started out 2024 down three key arms from the previous year, ace’s John Means, Kyle Bradish, and closer Felix Bautista.

Then, just 13 games into the season, starter Tyler Wells was lost to the Injured List with right elbow inflammation.

That made four missing pitchers, and an opportunity for 34-year-old Albert Suarez, who the team signed to fill the void.

He’s since been moved into the bullpen though, after Grayson Rodriguez‘s injury opened the door for Means’ return.

Bradish too, has returned for the Orioles, and so the starting rotation is as healthy as it’s been, even sans Rodriguez and Wells.

Whatever the Orioles’ starting rotation looks like in September and October could only roughly resemble that of May.

The same could be said for their go-to closer come the games that matter most.