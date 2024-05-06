Orioles’ Anthony Santander Sounds Off After Breaking Slump with Grand Slam

Did someone say slump? Baltimore Orioles‘ slugger Anthony Santander is back like he never left after hitting his third-career grand slam in an 11-1 win over the Cincinatti Reds.

The 29-year-old right fielder launched a 402-foot home run in the top of the ninth to put the icing on Baltimore’s series sweep.

It was much-needed contact for Santander, who batted just .091/.200/.136 over his last seven games with 2 hits and 5 strikeouts.

He talked with MASN after the game about his struggled start to 2024, and his first home run in 15 games.

“I wasn’t down on the fastball,” Santander told MASN on May 5. “I was a little low in my leg. I was a little disconnected before. I got early to the field today, and working on that, thank God we got a good result. Timing off. I was disconnected. I wasn’t using my legs at all. I’m doing my best when I’m really using the ground.”

When asked how much he’d enjoy the flight home after a sweep, Santander was candid.

“A lot.” He told MASN. “A lot with the guys.”

He earned it.

The hard part now will be capturing the momentum with a day off in between his next at-bat. For now, he and the Baltimore Orioles will enjoy the moment.

Hyde Applauds Kremer, Santander

There were two heroes in the 11-1 effort against the Reds.

One of them, Santander, hit a grand slam.

Team manager Brandon Hyde talked about the slugger’s hit and his efforts of recent after the game with MASN.

That’s the best left-handed swing he’s taken in a long time,” Hyde said postgame. “Not just because of the result, but with how free and easy it was. Just really happy for him in that moment, because he’s been really, really grinding. He’s such a talented hitter and a huge part of our lineup. Fun to watch him swing the bat the way he did today.”

The other was starting pitcher Dean Kremer, who continued excellent play from the Orioles’ starting rotation.

Baltimore’s starting righty allowed just one hit in six innings. He’s got a collective 1.69 ERA in his last three starts.

Hyde applauded Kremer’s efforts as well.

“Dean gave up one hit through six innings,” Hyde told MASN. “Really battled. I thought he had all pitches working today, kept them off balance. Super aggressive in the strike zone. Fantastic and fun to watch Suárez there. His first relief appearance and do what he did. We pitched really well this series.”

Kremer: I Like Where We’re At’

Following his third-straight win, Dean Kremer talked with MASN about Baltimore’s batting, pitching, and overall potential.

On his personal outing against the Reds, he told reporters he’s just following the standard set by his teammates.

“Try to follow suit like the other starters,” Kremer told MASN. “A lot of mix and kind of pitch to our strengths and really attack these guys.”

He’s got the right idea.

John Means pitched seven scoreless innings in the game before, his first appearance since September of 2023. Cole Irvin allowed just 2 hits in 6.1 innings in the series’ opener.

Another series, another incredible display from the Orioles’ starters. In regards to the team’s ceiling, with this kind of pitching in tow, Kremer made a bold statement.

“I think we have the potential to be the best team in the big leagues.” Kremer said. “Our offense is unbelievable. The defense that they play is unbelievable. And our pitching staff, when we put it together, pretty good. I like where we’re at.”

For a second-straight year, Anthony Santander hit a grand slam on May 5.

And for a second-straight season, the Baltimore Orioles are only getting better.