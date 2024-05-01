Brandon Hyde Explains Lack of Playing Time for Orioles’ No. 4 Prospect

Despite an AL East-leading 19-10 start to the year, the Baltimore Orioles have performed due diligence with their top prospects, alternating multiple in and out of the major-league rotation.

Heston Kjerstad is the latest, returning to the team after a 13-game stint in 2023.

But the 25-year old slugger has recorded just 5 at-bats, appearing in 2 of 7 possible games.

Team manager Brandon Hyde explained the lack of playing time for the team’s number four prospect pregame on April 30.

“It’s just kind of the way it’s gone, honestly,” Hyde told MASN. “Kind of how our outfield mix is right now. Looking to try to get him in there soon. Heston’s been ready to pinch-hit or been on deck a few times here a couple of the games, late in the game. Love the power potential that he has. He can change the game with one swing, he can help us out off the bench on the days he’s not playing. But I’ve got a pretty good club right now, and so I’m trying to mix him in when I can.”

Kjerstad departed Baltimore’s Triple-A affiliate, the Norfolk Tides, as the minor-league home run leader.

He slashed .349/.431.744 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs in 86 at-bats over 21 games with the Tides. He’ll focus on being a similarly consistent player now back in the pros.

Once he gets the chance.

Kjerstad Starting Final Game of Series vs. Yankees

Brandon Hyde kept to his word, starting Heston Kjerstad, as his team looks to sweep the Yankees on May 1.

He’ll bat eighth and play right field in the third-game matinee. Baltimore will look to close out the series the same way they started it though, with top-tier starting pitching.

Grayson Rodriguez put Baltimore on the good foot in the first game of the series, helping to shut out New York.

He pitched 5.2 innings in the series opening win, allowing 5 hits and no runs with three strikeouts.

In the second game, Dean Kremer went seven innings, giving up 4 hits and 2 runs in another Orioles victory.

Corbin Burnes is on deck for the final game of the series, featured in a starting lineup that includes two other prospects who Heston Kjerstad watch get the nod ahead of him this season.

Kjerstad Waited His Turn for 2nd MLB Shot

All of Colton Cowser, Heston Kjerstad, and Jordan Westburg made their MLB debuts in 2023.

But of the three, Kjerstad is the only one who didn’t make the Opening Day roster for 2024.

His patience is being rewarded with the April call-up, and the 25-year-old took a mature approach to the process.

“They’re great talents and they’re just scratching the surface of what’s to come for them and it’s great to see that,” Kjerstad told the Baltimore Sun on April 23. “Coming up behind them and things like that, it’s like, ‘OK, they can do it. I’ve played with them before and now it’s my turn to join them and help out.’”

At the end of the day, Kjerstad recognizes it as a part of the MLB lifestyle.

“That’s part of the game,” Kjerstad continued. “You have to wait your turn. Also it’s part of your journey. You want everything ASAP. But that’s not life. You have to be patient and when your time comes, be ready for it.”

Even now with the Baltimore Orioles, Heston Kjerstad is still waiting.

The fans are too.