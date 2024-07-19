Orioles ‘In Touch’ on Trades for 2 All-Star Relievers: Insider

With the trade deadline looming, the Baltimore Orioles are busy, looking into trades for pitchers. That includes Mason Miller and Tanner Scott, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

The longtime MLB insider reported both as targets for the Orioles.

“But even if the Orioles’ more obvious need is the rotation, they are in touch on big relievers, including two All-Stars — ex-Oriole Tanner Scott and even the 103.7 mph-throwing Mason Miller,” Heyman wrote on July 18.

Miller is considered the better talent. The 25-year-old closer is an All-Star in his second MLB season, thrown 39.2 innings and recorded 70 strikeouts. Miller holds a 2.27 ERA.

Scott, who played for Baltimore from 2017 to 2021, is also amid an All-Star campaign. He’s pitched 40.1 innings, recorded 45 strikeouts, and holds a 1.24 ERA.

It’s considered unlikely that the Oakland Athletics will move Miller, even in the middle of a 37-61 campaign. But the Miami Marlins are open for business, and Scott is expected to finish 2024 pitching for a different club.

Craig Mish: Scott ‘Likely’ To Be Traded

Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reported that Scott is likely to be traded. He added that Baltimore is an “obvious fit.”

“The left-hander has been a dominant force in the ninth inning, and could be a fit for any club in contention,” Mish wrote on July 8. “The most obvious fit would be a return to Baltimore, who will need left-handed help down the stretch and in the postseason should they qualify. Miami and Baltimore had talks during the offseason about Jesus Luzardo so the Marlins have clearly done their homework on the O’s farm system. About a dozen teams have inquired on Scott. He will likely be traded soon.”

Miami’s familiarity with the Orioles’ farm system definitely bodes well for the likelihood of a deal. But with Scott headed for free agency, it shouldn’t take a top prospect.

And for those wondering, Luzardo is still on the 60-Day Injured List as of July 18. Mish reported that his future will be readressed following the season.

“Jesus Luzardo isn’t being traded until he is fully healthy again,” Mish wrote. “Look for interest to ramp up again this winter.”

Heyman: Miller Trade Chances Are ‘Low’

Miller, as opposed to Scott, is about as far away from free agency as an active player can be. He’s under team control through 2030.

For that reason amongst others, Heyman ruled the likelihood he’s traded as “low” in July 18 column.

“With five years of control, folks guess Oakland hangs on to the 103.7 mph thrower,” Heyman reported. “Trade chances: Low.”

Conversely, he said the exact opposite of Scott.

“The rental star is sure to go somewhere,” Heyman wrote. “Trade chances: Very High.”

Heyman’s low probability prediction for a Miller trade aligns with the majority of what’s been reported out of Oakland.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported on the closer’s future with the Athletics on June 20, relaying the opinions of a number of MLB executives.

“I’m sure they’ll have to be blown away,” one anonymous executive told Feinsand.

Baltimore is well positioned to blow teams away with trade offers. They’ve got three prospects in the MLB’s Top-15: Jackson Holliday (No. 1), Samuel Basallo (No. 12), and Coby Mayo (No. 15).

Whether or not they’d consider trading any of the three for Miller is unreported. But there’s little question of the Orioles ability to match the asking price of selling teams.