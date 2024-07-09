Odds Oakland Athletics Trade Mason Miller ‘Lower Than You Might Think:’ Insider

Mason Miller is one of the biggest names on the market as the 2024 MLB trade deadline approaches, but that doesn’t mean the Oakland Athletics are ready to deal him.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi handicapped the odds that Oakland moves their stud reliever at 40% in an appearance on MLB Network on Tuesday morning, July 9.

“It’s actually lower than you might think,” Morosi said on the odds that Miller moves. “I would put that percentage around 40%. I was told just yesterday that there’s been really no substantive dialogue between the Athletics and other teams right now about a Mason Miller trade.”

Miller has been a revelation for the A’s this season. The right-handed rookie reliever has appeared in 31 games as of July 9, compiling a 2.39 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 37.2 innings. With Oakland sitting in last place in the American League West and nowhere near a playoff spot, Miller seems like the perfect candidate for Oakland to deal to a contending team.

Why the Athletics Might Not Trade Mason Miller

There’s no question Miller could fetch a mighty haul for a relief pitcher. With a 46.5% strikeout rate and .254 opponent BABIP, batters are struggling to even reach first base against him.

In addition, Miller has two more full seasons of pre-arbitration. He won’t even hit the market as a free agent until 2029. Assuming no injuries or a catastrophic return to Earth, Miller is in line to be one of the most valuable pitchers in the game in relation to his salary for the next few years.

That should both up his asking price and increase the likelihood he stays in Oakland.

“He’s so controllable and he’s so good, that for a rebuilding team like the A’s, you want to win the games that hou’re in position to win,” Morosi said. “And so from that perspective, there’s not really a ton of urgency to make this trade right now.”

There’s also the simple matter of the calendar. Yes, the trade deadline is just three weeks away, but the MLB Draft is a week away. Front offices are focusing on that right now more than making moves to benefit their 2024 rosters. Morosi expects that to change soon.

“I was talking to people in the industry yesterday and they said, ‘Jon we appreciate your call, we’re busy with draft meetings, we’ll get back to you in about a week,’” Morosi said. “But in general, what I’ve been told on the Mason Miller question is yes, there’s certainly interest.”

Brent Rooker Is Also an Athletics Trade Candidate

Morosi added that one of Miller’s teammates may also draw interest.

Outfielder and DH Brent Rooker has followed his 2023 All-Star campaign with a .278 batting average and 18 home runs through 77 games in 2024. That’s good for an .891 OPS and 2.3 bWAR.

“What I can tell you is that based on what I was told yesterday, the A’s have been relatively quiet thus far on trade talks with both Miller and Brent Rooker, who I think is a really underrated trade candidate who has a ton of run production in his skillset,” Morosi said.

USA Today’s Bob Nigthengale reports that the Philadelphia Phillies are interested in Rooker. They rank 26th in OPS from left fielders this season, as he points out.