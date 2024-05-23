Orioles Trade Reliever Mike Baumann for Catcher Prospect with ‘Raw Power’

Instead of losing relief pitcher Mike Baumann for nothing, the Baltimore Orioles pull off a midseason deal that brings back Seattle Mariners catcher Blake Hunt, the team’s number 23 prospect.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan was first with the report on May 22.

Baumann was designated for assignment upon the return of starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez on May 18.

He made 17 appearances with the Orioles this season and threw 16 strikeouts in 18.1 innings, good for a 3.44 ERA.

Hunt, originally drafted by the San Diego Padres in 2017, has yet to make his MLB debut. He’s slashing .293/.372/.533 with 4 home runs and 20 RBIs in Triple-A this season.

Emily Waldon, a minor league correspondent for Baseball America, provided a quick evaluation of Hunt for Baltimore fans who haven’t heard of him or seen him play.

“#Orioles nation,” Waldon tweeted on May 22. “I had the pleasure of covering Blake Hunt for quite a few seasons and can confirm he’s a stellar human being. 6’3 with an easy-effort swing and plus raw power.”

It’s a surprising move on multiple fronts for the Orioles, who are 29-18 with two catchers already on the 40-man roster.

Hunt to Replace James McCann?

Hunt may not be MLB ready, but it’s unlikely Baltimore makes the trade without somewhat of a map for his potential career.

But with two catchers already on the roster, does that mean the backup spot is up for grabs?

James McCann, the current backup to Adley Rutschman, is slashing .217/.217/.333 with one home run and 8 RBIs in 2024.

It’s unlikely his job is in jeopardy.

But there’s a good chance the Orioles are thinking of life after McCann, who will be a free agent following the season.

But the addition of Hunt also makes for two catcher prospects in Baltimore’s farm system.

Samuel Basallo, with the Double-A affiliate, Bowie Baysox, is the number 14 prospect in all of MLB. He’s batting .262/.299/.414 with 6 home runs and 16 RBIs in 2024.

He would seem the prime candidate to inherit any potential backup catcher vacancy on the Orioles’ roster.

And it’d be a surprise to fans if that vacancy opened up any sooner than the offseason. McCann’s $4-million salary makes him a candidate for a salary dump deal, but not much else.

Hyde Talks Losing Baumann

Team manager Brandon Hyde met with reporters following the decision to designate Baumann for assignment.

“Itʼs been a really tough morning,” the Orioles’ skipper said on May 18. “Mike has been with us for a while. Think about the first half he had for us last year, how many games he helped us win, how good he was. He threw the ball really well last night. On top of all those things, just the incredible person he was, unbelievable teammate, first-class pro in every single way and so well-liked by guys in our clubhouse. Itʼs been a gloomy morning.”

It doesn’t help that an up-and-down season for Baumann had just started to balance out, with the 28-year-old posting a 1.17 ERA in the month of May.

But fans and management alike should find consolation in the designation being worked into a trade. One that netted a legitimate MLB prospect who could fill a pivotal role in 2025.