Orioles’ Grayson Rodriguez Reacts After Return Spoiled by Mariners

After three weeks off with right shoulder inflammation, Grayson Rodriguez returned to the Baltimore Orioles as he left them, dealing and eating innings.

The 24-year-old ace threw 6 scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners, recording 7 strikeouts and a 3.15 ERA.

It wasn’t enough. The four relievers that followed Rodriguez gave up 4 runs between the seventh and eighth innings.

Baltimore lost 4-3, but has a chance to take the series in a third game on May 19.

Rodriguez talked with reporters after his first game since April 25.

“Being able to go six innings off the three week off, I think that was big for me,” Rodriguez told reporters on May 18. “Wish I could have been in the strike zone a little more, got a little wild with the heater. Need to work on that before the next start.”

When asked about his arm/shoulder, he sounded confident.

“Felt great,” Rodriguez continued. “Arm’s been feeling good for the last week. So ready to attack the rest of the season.”

In his sixth and final inning, Rodriguez struck out Mitch Garver on a 3-2 count to strand runners on the corners and end his night.

“Obviously those guys can swing it,” Rodriguez said. “Ran into a bit of trouble there. Wish I wouldn’t have, but glad I was able to pitch out of it. Those guys can hit, so that was a big confidence boost for me.”

A day that started out somber for the Orioles ended in a similar fashion, but with a silver lining that is Rodriguez’s return.

Gunnar Henderson’s ninth-inning home run helps too.

Henderson Takes MLB Lead with 14th HR

Down 4-2 in the bottom of the ninth, Henderson took a 98 MPH fastball from Seattle closer Andrés Muñoz 410 feet for the score.

It’s the 14th home run for Henderson in 2024, passing Kyle Tucker of the Houston Astros for the lead in MLB.

The ball cleared the wall in left field, a near-anomaly for the left-handed hitter.

And it earned high praise from Baltimore skipper Brandon Hyde.

“Thatʼs a really, really impressive home run and unbelievable power from a 22-year-old left-handed hitter,” Hyde told reporters postgame. “It shows you the strength and the power that Gunnar has.”

Neither performances from the Orioles’ star youth were enough to escape a 4-2 hole set in place by various relievers.

It couldn’t have been a more poorly timed performance from the bullpen after the team optioned their hottest arm in relief.

Orioles Designate Mike Baumann

In bringing Rodriguez back to Baltimore, the team had to designate reliever Mike Baumann, who was without options on his contract.

He made 17 appearances with the Orioles this season and threw 16 strikeouts in 18.1 innings, good for a 3.44 ERA.

Hyde met with reporters following the transaction and spoke about Baumann and the choice to designate him.

“Itʼs been a really tough morning,” the Orioles’ skipper said on May 18. “Mike has been with us for a while. Think about the first half he had for us last year, how many games he helped us win, how good he was. He threw the ball really well last night. On top of all those things, just the incredible person he was, unbelievable teammate, first-class pro in every single way and so well-liked by guys in our clubhouse. Itʼs been a gloomy morning.”

It doesn’t help that an up-and-down season for Baumann had just started to balance out, with the 28-year-old posting a 1.17 ERA in the month of May.

But what Rodriguez showed in just his first game back after three weeks off should be sweet enough to offset the loss of Baumann.

Provided the bullpen can recalibrate and get the win next time.