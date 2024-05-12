Orioles’ Brandon Hyde Makes Lineup Decision on Cedric Mullins Amid Slump

Through 38 games in the 2024 season, the Baltimore Orioles lead MLB in home runs. And that’s all without Cedric Mullins playing up to his usual standard.

The 2022 All-Star and former Silver Slugger is batting just .192/.244/.367 for a .611 OPS, with 6 home runs and 18 RBIs.

With that in mind, team manager Brandon Hyde benched Mullins in back to back games against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Prior to the first of the two, he spoke with reporters about the decision, acknowledging the outfielder’s slump at the plate.

“He’s pressing big-time,” Hyde told MASN on May 11. “So I just want to give him an evening to relax a little bit.”

But that evening turned into the following afternoon, after Mullins struck out in a pinch-hitting spot in extra innings.

He’s benched for the Orioles’ May 12 game against the Diamondbacks.

When he makes his way back to the starting lineup remains unclear. Mullins had previously started 518 of 536 career games in Baltimore.

It’s not helping his case that the Baltimore Orioles are the best hitting team in baseball.

Baltimore’s Bats are Top of the League

Mullins or no Mullins, the Orioles are going to hit the baseball well.

They lead MLB in total home runs with 59. Gunnar Henderson is in a three-way tie for the player’s leader, with 12 on the season.

Hyde praised the 21-year-old slugger after the extra innings win over Arizona on May 11.

“He’s just getting better and better,” Hyde told MASN. “He’s a special player. This guy’s going to be really good, and it’s his first full season in the big leagues. He’s just doing a little bit of everything. How much better he’s gotten defensively at third base, second base, the at-bats he takes. He never takes a pitch off. He just battles every single pitch at the plate and he can cover and hit the ball to all fields hard. Really impressed with him so far.”

More than the home runs, Baltimore is getting hits when they need them most.

Westburg Walks it Off in 11th Inning

Jordan Westburg won the series against the Diamondbacks on May 11 with a walk-off single in the top of the 11th inning.

Westburg talked with “Orioles on MASN” about his mentality approaching the plate in the bottom of the 11th inning.

“I was just trying to push something to right center field, get the runner over to third,” Westburg said. “I had just enough bat to stay on that slider, and we got the win.”

He’s always felt comfortable targeting the greenest areas of the field.

“My strength has always been the big part of the field” Westburg continued. “Right center field, keeping my direction that way. I trust my hands enough to pull a pitch that’s inside. That’s what I stick to.”

It’s the second walk-off hit of his career, and his first was in 2024, too.

Westburg hit a home run on April 2 to top the Kansas City Royals in Baltimore’s fourth game of the season.

26-12 is tied for the Baltimore Orioles’ best 38-game start to a season with the 1969 and 1970 seasons, per the team’s PR.

All without Cedric Mullins.