Orioles’ Starter Responds After ‘Whirlwind’ Debut and Loss

The Baltimore Orioles‘ deal for lefty starter Trevor Rogers was met with pessimism from the fanbase. He didn’t help his case in his debut, a 10-3 loss to the Cleveland Guardians.

Rogers pitched just 4.1 innings in the series opener. He allowed 5 runs on 6 hits and threw 3 strikeouts. After joining the team just hours prior to first pitch, Rogers called the day a whirlwind.

“It was definitely a whirlwind today, something that I really haven’t been through before,” Rogers told reporters on August 1. “I’m not going to sit here and make excuses. Still got to execute the game plan, and really didn’t give my team a chance today.”

When the Orioles acquired Rogers, they did so expecting the starter who allowed 2 or fewer runs in his last 9 starts. He’s hopeful that with his debut out of the way, he can resume his hot streak.

“I think just finally being comfortable and really just being comfortable with my pitches, knowing where to go,” Rogers continued. “I was just really throwing the ball well and actually making pitches. So I was just fortunate to get this one out of the way and get my feet underneath me and go out and compete next time out.”

Baltimore is 65-45. Their loss to the Guardians erased their 0.5 game lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East. The two contenders are now tied for the division lead.

Brandon Hyde On Rogers: ‘He’s Acclimating’

Orioles’ skipper Brandon Hyde chalked up Rogers tough debut to just that — settling in on a new team.

“He’s acclimating to the club,” Hyde told reporters postgame on August 1. “I’m sure he was really excited to get out there. And we put a run up there in the first and he gave it back in the bottom of the first.”

Cleveland, at 66-42, has the best record in baseball. They took two of three games in their previous series in Baltimore.

In order to avoid the same fate in this four-game series, the Orioles pitching staff will need to improve upon Rogers’ outing. Dean Kremer, Zach Eflin, and Grayson Rodriguez will take the mound over the final three games.

Connor Norby Tabbed Best Prospect Dealt At Trade Deadline

Fans weren’t thrilled with Baltimore’s deal for Rogers, because it featured two prospects considered MLB ready. And one of them, Connor Norby, was the team’s number five ranked prospect.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report ranked him as the top prospect traded at the deadline.

“Somewhat lost in the shuffle of all the impressive young bats in the Baltimore Orioles system, Connor Norby has spent the better part of the last two seasons demolishing Triple-A pitching while waiting for his shot in the big leagues,” Reuter wrote on July 31.

Norby should end up a big part of the Miami Marlins‘ rebuild.

“Norby has split his time between second base and the corner outfield spots this year, and he will likely always be a bat-first player, but that’s exactly what the Marlins need given the current state of their lineup,” Reuter continued.

That is, when he gets his chance. Norby was optioned to their Triple-A affiliate before he could make his debut with the team.

Kyle Stowers, the other prospect sent to Miami in the Rogers deal, is 0-for-7 with 6 strikeouts in his first two games with the Marlins. Consider the winner of this trade to be determined.