Orioles Swap 3 Prospects for $40-Million Starter in ‘Splash’ Trade

The Baltimore Orioles aren’t waiting for the MLB’s trade deadline on July 30. They’ve struck a pair of trades to improve their pitching staff, including a deal for starting righty Zach Eflin.

In exchange for the Tampa Bay Rays starter, Baltimore sent three prospects: Matthew Etzel, Jackson Baumeister and Mac Horvath.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was first with reports.

The trade was dubbed a “splash” for the Orioles by the New York Post. Eflin is 5-7 in 19 starts this season.

In the second season of a three-year, $40-million deal, the 30-year-old has pitched 110 innings in 2024. Eflin’s allowed 14 home runs, thrown 87 strikeouts, and has a 4.09 ERA.

Brandon Hyde On Eflin: ‘A True Professional’

Following a 6-4 loss to the San Diego Padres, skipper Brandon Hyde was asked about Baltimore’s newly acquired starter.

“Zach’s somebody that we’ve seen a lot and I’ve heard unbelievable things about him,” Hyde told reporters on July 26. “He’s postseason tested. He’s a true professional. Everybody talks about how great of a guy he is and what he can bring to the clubhouse and our pitching staff, and we’re looking for pitching and it’s nice to add a quality starter like Zach.”

Grayson Rodriguez, who pitched five innings in the loss to the Padres, talked highly of Eflin postgame.

“He’s thrown well against us, so it’s going to be pretty relieving having him on our team,” Rodriguez told reporters on July 26. “Honestly, I think he’s a really great guy. Obviously you see what he does on the field. I think he’s going to make our rotation a heck of a lot better. Really excited to get to know him as a person and see him wearing the black and orange for us.”

Eflin is 3-2 in five career starts against the Orioles with a 3.00 ERA.

Orioles Trade Austin Hays To Phillies

Baltimore’s deal for Eflin was the second of two trades made on July 26. The first was a deal sending Austin Hays to the Philadelphia Phillies. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was first with reports.

“The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired outfielder Austin Hays and will be sending reliever Seranthony Dominguez and center fielder Cristian Pache to the Baltimore Orioles,” Passan tweeted on July 26.

Hays is a seven-year veteran with the Orioles, and for four-years has been a mainstay in the starting rotation. Baltimore drafted him in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft. The 29-year-old outfielder is slashing .255/.316/.395 with 3 home runs and 14 RBIs this season.

In return, the Orioles are landing a relief pitcher in Dominguez who’s 3-2 in 38 appearances in 2024. He’s allowed 6 home runs, thrown 40 strikeouts, and has a 4.75 ERA.

Dominguez pitched a scoreless eighth inning in his Baltimore debut against the Padres. He told reporters postgame that he’s hopeful to meet his previous team in the 2024 World Series.

“I would like to see the Phillies back in the World Series,” Dominguez said on July 26. “This is one of my wishes.”

The 29-year-old’s average fastball velocity entering his debut was 97.4 mph. That number would lead all Orioles relievers. He maxed out at 99.3 mph on a four-seamer to Xander Bogaerts in his debut.

Baltimore is 61-42. They have a two-game lead over the New York Yankees for the AL East, and four days until the MLB trade deadline.