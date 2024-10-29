11 Best World Series Game 7s of All Time

The best two words in sports are “Game 7.” There’s no more exciting game than when the championship series goes to Game 7 for a winner-take-all contest.

In MLB, there have been 40 Game 7s in World Series history, the first in 1909.

It doesn’t look like 2024 will be the most recent.

Let’s take a look at the 11 best:

11. Yankees-Dodgers, 1955

The 1955 World Series featured the Brooklyn Dodgers vs. the New York Yankees. In Game 7, the Dodgers beat the Yankees 2-0 to win the World Series. Brooklyn was led by pitcher Johnny Podres who was just days removed from his 23rd birthday. Podres pitched nine shutout innings to give the Dodgers their first World Series.

10. Giants-Royals, 2014

The 2014 World Series saw the San Francisco Giants take on the Kansas City Royals. The series went to Game 7 with the Giants winning 3-2. The hero was pitcher Madison Bumgarner, who gave up one run in seven innings in Game 1. He then threw nine shutout innings in Game 5 before pitching five scoreless innings in Game 7 — coming out of the bullpen on two days’ rest — to lead the Giants to a World Series victory.

9. Nationals-Astros, 2019

The 2019 World Series saw the Washington Nationals take on the Houston Astros. The series went to a Game 7 with Washington winning the final game 6-2. The Astros led 2-0 going into the seventh inning, when Howie Kendrick hit a 2-run home run. The Nationals scored another run in the eighth inning and 2 runs in the ninth inning to secure the win.

8. Dodgers-Twins, 1965

The 1965 World Series saw the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Minnesota Twins. Minnesota blew out LA in Game 6 to force Game 7. But, in the winner-take-all game, Sandy Koufax started on just two days’ notice. Koufax dominated as he went 9 innings allowing 3 hits and 10 strikeouts on 132 pitches as the Dodgers beat the Twins 2-0 to claim the championship.

7. Reds-Red Sox, 1975

The Cincinnati Reds defeated the Boston Red Sox 4-3 in Game 7 to win the World Series. Boston led 3-0 but Cincinnati rallied scoring two runs in the sixth. Pete Rose’s RBI single in the seventh tied the game at three. In the top of the ninth, Joe Morgan drove in the game-winning run with a two-out single to center to give the Reds their third championship.

6. Marlins-Cleveland, 1997

The Florida Marlins beat Cleveland in Game 7 of the 1997 World Series. Cleveland forced a Game 7 with a 4-1 win in Game 6. In the winner-take-all game, Cleveland got out to a 2-0 lead, but the Marlins scored a run in the seventh and tied it in the bottom of the ninth. With runners on third and second, Edgar Renteria hit a single to center field for the walk-off win.

5. Senators-Giants, 1924

The 1924 World Series saw the Washington Senators beating the New York Giants. Washington won Game 6 to force a winner-take-all Game 7. In the final game, the Senators trailed 3-1 going into the bottom of the eighth. Washington then tied it up with two runs in the eighth and earned a walk-off win in the 12th inning to win the World Series.

4. Twins-Braves, 1991

Game 7 of the 1991 World Series was a pitcher’s duel as the Minnesota Twins took on the Atlanta Braves. The Twins sent Jack Morris to the mound in Game 7 and he pitched 10 shutout innings. He pitched a 1-2-3 10th inning and Gene Larkin’s walk-off double in the bottom of the inning gave the Twins the World Series.

3. Diamondbacks-Yankees, 2001

The New York Yankees were playing the Arizona Diamondbacks in an emotional 2001 World Series. The Yankees won back-to-back walk-offs in Games 4 and 5 but lost Game 6 to force a Game 7. In the final game, New York led 2-1 going into the bottom of the ninth when Mariano Rivera took the mound. Tony Womack hit an RBI double to tie the game and then Luis Gonzalez hit a bloop single to bring in the winning run as Arizona won Game 7 in a walk-off.

2. Cubs-Cleveland, 2016

The Chicago Cubs ended its historic drought with its Game 7 World Series win against Cleveland. Game 7 was intense and full of runs as the Cubs led 6-3 going into the bottom of the eighth. In the bottom of the eighth, Cleveland scored three runs to tie the game. Then, there was a 17-minute rain delay as the game went into extra innings. In the top of the 10th, Ben Zobrist hit an RBI double which kicked off a two-run inning for Chicago. A Rajai Davis single brought the game to one in the bottom of the 10th but the Cubs held off the rally to win its first World Series since 1908.

1. Pirates-Yankees, 1960

The Pittsburgh Pirates upset the New York Yankees to win the 1960 World Series. In Game 7 of the World Series, Bill Mazeroski who had hit just 11 home runs in 151 games that season hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth to give Pittsburgh the World Series. It’s the only Game 7 World Series to end with a walk-off home run.

What did we miss? Sound off in the comments.