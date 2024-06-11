Red Sox Seek Starting Pitching, Shortstop Solution Ahead of Trade Deadline

“Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow is searching for more starting pitching and a short-term solution for shortstop,” Bowden wrote.

Following the season-ending injury to Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story, Red Sox manager Alex Cora has devised a plug-and-play system of fill-ins at shortstop. None of them has performed at a level suggesting they have earned the everyday shortstop role.

Possible Red Sox Additions at Shortstop

So, who could the Red Sox target to take over full-time shortstop duties?

Luis Rengifo of the Angels, a switch-hitter with a career 114 wRC+ against left-handed pitching, is having an impressive season offensively. While his defensive skills at shortstop are not exceptional, they are serviceable. Acquiring Rengifo theoretically wouldn’t cost the Red Sox much, making him an appealing option to bolster their lineup without significantly impacting their long-term plans. Also, the Angels will undoubtedly be sellers at the deadline.

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames could also be a valuable addition for the Red Sox if he becomes available. Adames has been mentioned in trade rumors over the past year, though it’s uncertain if a deal will materialize with the Brewers currently leading the National League Central. However, with Adames set to become a free agent at the end of the season, there’s a possibility he could be moved.

Adames would provide the Red Sox with right-handed power in the middle of the lineup while offering reliable defense at shortstop. This season, he has hit ten home runs, driven in 45 runs, and posted a .248/.328/.433 slash line in 66 games. His addition could help fill the void left by Trevor Story and bolster Boston’s offensive and defensive capabilities.

Possible Additions For Starting Pitching Depth

It seemed highly unlikely that the Red Sox’s starting pitching would be their strong suit coming into the season. But that is what has materialized so far in 2024. Tanner Houck has been an absolute revelation. The 6’5, 27-year-old right-hander owns a minuscule 1.91 era through 13 starts in 2024, which ranks him third in major league baseball. He also boasts a .92 WHIP, which also ranks third in MLB.

Tanner Houck, 83mph Slider and 89mph Splitter, Overlay. If anyone asks you why Houck is so tough… pic.twitter.com/aIwCihAYzI — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 7, 2024

Kutter Crawford has also been solid for the Red Sox despite some scuffles as of late. The 6’1 right-hander from Okeechobee, Florida, has a 3.5 ERA in 74.1 innings pitched. But injuries have taken their toll on the Red Sox’s starting pitching depth.

Boston has faced numerous challenges with their pitching staff this season. Garrett Whitlock has hit the injured list with an oblique injury. Nick Pivetta, who started the season impressively, has recently returned from the IL after a flexor strain. Their major offseason acquisition, Lucas Giolito, is out for the year following elbow surgery.

Additionally, Brayan Bello, the Red Sox’s opening-day starter, spent time on the IL due to lat tightness. These injuries have tested the depth of the Red Sox’s pitching rotation, highlighting the need for potential reinforcements as they push for a postseason run.

Brayan Bello, Mean 96mph Front Door Two Seamer. 😠 pic.twitter.com/vlr4pAQ5bA — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 8, 2024

Most likely, the Red Sox will be in the market for a two-month rental as they look for back-end of the rotation depth, targeting pitchers like Jack Flaherty, Luis Severino, or Yusei Kikuchi. These are players they could acquire without sacrificing significant long-term assets.

However, if the Red Sox decide to be more aggressive, they could target someone like Garrett Crochet from the White Sox or Jesús Luzardo from the Marlins, as both have two years of arbitration eligibility remaining. This seems unlikely for Breslow and the Red Sox, but it is undoubtedly an option that is on the table.

Will the Red Sox be Trade Deadline Buyers? Sellers? Or Both?

One major issue for the Red Sox in the past couple of seasons has been their inability to rise above the .500 mark. This makes it extremely difficult for the front office come trade deadline time. Should they add to the roster as buyers and make a run at a wild-card spot? Or should they embrace the role of seller and aim to secure a haul of prospects in exchange for some expiring contracts on their roster?

It will be another tough call for Breslow in 2024 as the Red Sox once again hovers around the .500 mark. This makes Bowden’s comments regarding the Red Sox as buyers a bit interesting, considering the rumors surrounding the Red Sox as sellers.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale has stated that the Red Sox are already set on trading All-Star closer Kenley Jansen before the July 30 trade deadline. “The Boston Red Sox plan to trade All-Star veteran closer Kenley Jansen by the trade deadline,” Nightengale wrote. “He’s earning $16 million this year, and the Red Sox have no interest in bringing him back.”

Does this mean that Jansen will be moved regardless of where the Red Sox are in the standings in July? Could they move Jansen to bring back major league-level help at starting pitcher or shortstop? Only time will tell how Breslow and the Red Sox play their hand as the trade deadline approaches.