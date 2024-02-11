Red Sox Predicted to Sign 2023 All-Star & Former MLB Hits Leader

The Boston Red Sox promised a “full throttle” offseason back in November. That hasn’t come to fruition yet, but there are still plenty of top free agents available to sign. Could one of them be infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield?

Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly shared his latest predictions for some of MLB’s top unsigned free agents on February 8. One of them has Merrifield heading to Beantown to join the Red Sox. The 35-year-old spent the first six-and-a-half years of his career with the Kansas City Royals before getting dealt to the Toronto Blue Jays at the 2022 trade deadline. He finished that season and spent the entirety of 2023 north of the border, as well.

Merrifield was named a 2023 All-Star with the Jays. It was the third time he’s earned that honor. Across 592 plate appearances, the right-handed hitter slashed .272/.318/.382 with 11 home runs, 27 doubles, 26 steals, 67 RBI and 66 runs scored. He’s racked up 1,184 hits throughout his eight-year career, which included leading the league in hits in 2018 and 2019.

How Merrifield Could Fit in With the Red Sox

Merrifield found himself in a utility role with the Jays in 2023. He played 84 games at second base, 81 games in left field and another six games in right field. Toronto signed Isiah Kiner-Falefa to a two-year, $15 million contract to be the new utility man, so Merrifield has to find a new home.

He’s a natural second baseman and could provide solid middle-infield insurance to a Boston team that will probably need it. FanGraphs’ Roster Resource has Vaughn Grissom starting at second base and Trevor Story as the everyday shortstop.

Injuries have limited Story to just 137 games played since the start of 2022. Should he end up on the shelf again, Grissom — who is a natural shortstop — would probably have to slide over to the left side of the infield. That’d allow Merrifield to occupy second base.

A similar scenario would be in play for projected starting left fielder Tyler O’Neill. After suiting up for 138 games in 2021 for the St. Louis Cardinals, he’s played a total of 168 games since the start of 2022.

Adding Merrifield wouldn’t break the bank, either. On November 6, MLB Trade Rumors predicted he’d land a two-year, $18 million deal in free agency. With spring training about to start, it’s undetermined as to whether he’d still land that kind of guarantee.

Will Boston Make a Big Splash Before It’s Too Late?

At this point in the offseason, the biggest free-agent move Boston has made involved signing starting pitcher Lucas Giolito to a two-year, $38.5 million deal. They could stand to make another move, especially with the likes of Matt Chapman, Cody Bellinger, Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery still available.

Of those four top free agents, the Red Sox have been most connected to Montgomery. MLB insider Jon Morosi said on February 9 that he thinks the southpaw starter will sign any day now. While the Texas Rangers are still perceived as favorites, he wondered if Boston would make a late push.

It didn’t come without a catch, though. Morosi made it sound as if it’d be contingent on first trading closer Kenley Jansen and his $16 million salary.

Boston making a headline-grabbing move ahead of Opening Day seems unlikely at this point. However, there are still players available that could make the club better in 2024. Merrifield seems like he could fit into what the Red Sox are trying to do.