3 Sluggers Named Cubs’ Best Cody Bellinger Backup Plans

With negotiations to bring back free agent Cody Bellinger at an apparent standstill and with alternative target Rhys Hoskins recently signing with the Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs insider Sahadev Sharma has revealed three other free agents who might still serve as backup options.

“Bellinger is the best fit as far as free agents go… But he’s not the only player left out there who could help,” Sharma reported for The Athletic. “If (Rhys) Hoskins was a fit, so are Justin Turner and J.D. Martinez. If left-handers are the focus, which is the case, Brandon Belt … makes sense as a fall-back option.”

A $200 million asking price seems to be giving the Cubs reason for pause over Bellinger’s return, even after the former MVP went .307/.525/.881 with 26 homers in a Comeback Player of the Year season in 2023. And if the team is unwilling to pay top-dollar for one of the best remaining free agents on the market, there is a strong chance they will turn to someone else who can fill needs for power and a left-handed look in the lineup.

Justin Turner, JD Martinez or Brandon Belt Might Replace Cody Bellinger for the Chicago Cubs

Turner did not display the type of on-base potential as Bellinger did last season, slashing .276/.345/.455, but he has comparable power, as displayed by 23 home runs for 2023. He is projected to earn a one-year, $12 million deal this offseason.

At 36 years old, Martinez will be limited to a DH role in 2024 but could hit more homers than Bellinger or Turner. He had 33 long balls last season and is seeking a multi-year deal worth $16 million in average salary.

Belt displayed neither the on-base ability of Turner nor the power of Martinez last season, but he’s the only left-handed hitter on Sharma’s list and can sub in for Bellinger in the outfield or at first base. He is also the cheapest option, likely to receive $10 million for the 2024 season.

Ultimately, none of these options have the same potential impact that Bellinger does for next season. They might plug some of the holes in the Cubs’ roster, but there’s a reason Bellinger’s asking price is so much higher.

However, one other option tied to the Cubs might be enough in combination with a backup slugger.

Matt Chapman Would Plug a Big Hole for the Chicago Cubs

Free agent third baseman Matt Chapman has been highlighted as a backup plan to Bellinger for the Cubs. He is right handed, had a worse average and fewer homers than Bellinger did in 2023 and plays a different position. However, with elite defensive skills at third base, he might solve some bigger problems for the Cubs — in 2023, the Cubs ranked well below league average with a .954 fielding percentage in the hot corner.

As a result, some combination of Chapman along with a more budget-friendly power bat might be the route the Cubs ultimately decide to go.

“If Bellinger signs elsewhere, the Cubs could turn to the right-handed Chapman and perhaps seek another left-handed bat some other way,” Ken Rosenthal noted for The Athletic.