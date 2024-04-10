Yankees Skipper Aaron Boone Makes Anthony Volpe’s ‘Future’ Clear

The New York Yankees entered 2024 with high expectations. They were immediately tested with injuries to starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and infielder DJ LeMahieu. Despite that, the Bombers have begun the regular season with a 10-3 record. Shortstop Anthony Volpe is among many who have chipped in.

Through 46 plate appearances to start the year, he’s hitting .375/.444/.600 with two home runs and six RBI. Could his impressive early-season performance lead to him getting moved up in the lineup at some point soon? Yankees manager Aaron Boone addressed that with the media before New York’s April 9 game against the Miami Marlins.

MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch shared what the skipper said on X (formerly Twitter): “Aaron Boone on hitting Anthony Volpe leadoff: ‘When we look up in 10 years, that’s where his future is going to be, at the top of the lineup.’”

That’s quite the compliment for Volpe, but it also doesn’t provide much clarity on his status within the Yankees’ lineup for the immediate future. The 22-year-old has exclusively hit fifth, sixth and seventh in the order so far in 2024.

He did rack up 123 plate appearances in the leadoff spot as a rookie in 2023. Volpe produced a .191/.276/.346 line with four home runs, 13 RBI and 11 runs scored during that opportunity.

New York Yankees’ Anthony Volpe Received High Praise From Rival Manager

The Yankees have the benefit of penciling in some superstars into their everyday lineup. That includes the likes of outfielder Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. Their impact on the game is undeniable. However, what Volpe has done to start his 2024 campaign is catching the attention of those around the league.

During the Marlins’ stay in the Bronx from April 8-10, Marlins manager Skip Schumaker shared high praise for the young shortstop. “(Anthony) Volpe at shortstop is becoming a superstar in this league,” which was shared by Jon Heyman of the New York Post on X.

It’s nice to have a hot hitter like Volpe in the second half of a lineup. But if he continues to hit at his current pace, opposing managers may start to wonder when the right-handed hitter will find his way to a higher spot in the order.

Is Anthony Volpe Making a Leap the New York Yankees Were Hoping For?

Volpe was a consensus top-20 prospect in baseball heading into 2023 according to Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus and MLB.com. He experienced growing pains at the big-league level during his rookie campaign, posting a .666 OPS in 159 games played.

It’s worth noting he became the Yankees’ starting shortstop at just 22 years old. Volpe also made his MLB debut despite appearing in only 22 games above Double-A. There were some positives from his 2023 performance, though. It included collecting 23 doubles, 21 homers and 24 steals while winning a Gold Glove Award and finishing eighth in American League Rookie of the Year Award voting, per Baseball-Reference.

His year of learning on the fly in the big leagues during 2023 is already paying dividends. It’s still a small sample size. However, his 1.044 OPS and 209 wRC+ through 46 plate appearances surely have the front office hoping that Volpe’s second-year leap is currently happening.