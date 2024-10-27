Yankees Manager Responds as Aaron Judge’s Struggles Continue

After giving up the first-ever walk-off grand slam in World Series history in Game One, the New York Yankees went cold at the plate in Game Two. They’re headed back to the Bronx down 2-0 to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

And none of them colder than captain Aaron Judge, who is 1-for-9 with 6 strikeouts in the 2024 World Series.

Yankees skipper Aaron Boone was asked if the slugger is pressing at the plate, following the 4-2 loss in Game Two.

“It’s just not getting in the good position,” Boone said on October 26. “When you get into that good, and everyone’s different in how they do it, you get in that strong position, where the swing decisions follow that. I think he’s kind of working through that. Once it happens, it happens like that.”

And when asked if the issue could be a mechanical one, Boone says that always plays a part in cold streaks at the plate.

“It always can be a little bit of a mechanical thing, when guys go through a little funk,” Boone continued. “When they’re just easily getting into their move and firing, then that’s when you make your best swing decisions.”

Whatever it is, New York needs Judge to snap out of it. Down two games and headed home, the Yankees have an opportunity to swing the momentum back onto the Dodgers with a strong performance in Game 3.

This story will be updated.