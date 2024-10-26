Yankees Aaron Boone Explains Pitching Change After Game 1 Loss

For MLB fans, Game One of the 2024 World Series didn’t disappoint. For fans of the New York Yankees, it was the exact opposite, with the Los Angeles Dodgers winning on a Freddie Freeman grand slam in extra innings.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, with Shohei Ohtani up to bat, Yankees manager Aaron Boone sent Nestor Cortes out to pitch. It was the veteran lefty’s first game action since September 18.

And while he did secure a fly out in his matchup with Ohtani, Cortes would go on to give up the 423-foot grand slam to Freeman after New York opted to intentionally walked Mookie Betts to load the bases.

Boone explained his decision to go to Cortes after the game when meeting with reporters.

“Just liked the matchup,” Boone said on October 25. “The reality is he’s been throwing the ball really well, the last few weeks, as he’s gotten ready for this. I knew with one out there, it’d be tough to double up Shohei (Ohtani), if Tim Hill gets him on the ground. And then Mookie behind him, that’s a tough matchup there. I felt convicted with Nestor in that spot.”

Boone and the Yankees will try and even the series in Game 2, scheduled for Saturday, October 26. First pitch is at 8:08 pm EST.

Nestor Cortes: ‘It’s a Tough One’

Cortes met with reporters inside the visitor’s clubhouse at Dodgers Stadium. When asked about handling the loss, he called it a “tough one,” to lose after such a battle into 10 innings.

“Yeah, it’s a tough one,” Cortes told reporters on October 25. “The boys battled all night. Just tough to give it up right there.”

When asked about his availability, and whether or not he expected to play in Game One, Cortes was insistent he was ready.

“Yeah. I mean, I was ready since the fourth inning, to be honest,” Cortes replied. “Every time the lineup came wrapping around, I was active, I was getting ready, I was getting warm, just in case my name was called upon. That last inning, it was right before (Jake) Cousins went out, they got me and (Tim) Hill up. So, I thought it was a possibility, and I got hot and ready, as best and as ready as I could.”

It wasn’t enough to escape Freeman’s grand slam.

Aaron Judge: ‘I Got Faith in All Our Guys’

Aaron Judge was asked about his faith in Cortes during Game One, when the veteran lefty went out to pitch against Ohtani. He rallied around his teammate, telling reporters he’s confident in everyone wearing a Yankees uniform.

“I got faith in all our guys,” Judge told reporters on October 25. “It doesn’t matter who it is, any guy that steps up to the mound. He knows he’s got a job to do. Nobody else I want out there on the mound.”

Judge sounded confident in New York’s ability to level the playing field before heading back to the Bronx for Game’s 3 and 4.

“Because we know we’ve got another game tomorrow, I think that’s what it comes down to” Judge said, when asked about New York’s confidence in bouncing back. “As tough as this one is, losing a game, the first one like that, we’ve got another chance to even it up before we head back to the Bronx.”

Hopefully that inspires some confidence for Cortes, who will likely (and justifiably) face some nerves the next time he takes the mound. In a series against a power-hitting team like the Dodgers, it’s likely Boone will have to deploy all his options in the bullpen.