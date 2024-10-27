Juan Soto Gets Honest About Yankees Chances vs. Dodgers

The New York Yankees big three of bats has looked more like a duo in the 2024 World Series, with Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton shouldering the offensive load against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Aaron Judge has gone cold, and his team is down 0-2.

Soto, who hit the Yankees’ lone home run shot in Game Two, spoke with reporters after the loss on October 26. When asked his feelings about returning to the Bronx down 0-2, the soon-to-be free agent was candid.

“You know, it wasn’t what we expected,” Soto said in the visitor’s clubhouse at Dodgers Stadium. “But at the end of the day, I think we’ve got to take the positive things from the game, and move forward. It’s a tough start, but it ain’t over yet. We’re really happy to go back home, try and get the fans going, and everybody going, and try to start over.”

Soto is optimistic about the advantage New York has waiting on them at home in Yankee Stadium.

“I think the fans are gonna bring their energy,” Soto told reporters. “When they bring their energy, they get the team going. It’s not easy to play in front of 40,000 fans against you. It’s not only the team, you’ve got to go against those 45 to 50,000 people that are against you. That’s why every team wants to get the top seed to start the series at home.”

Game Three is set for Monday, October 28. First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 pm EST.

This story will be updated.