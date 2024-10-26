Aaron Judge Speaks Out After Yankees Game 1 Loss to Dodgers

There’s a lot of series left to go, but the New York Yankees are on the wrong side of the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ momentum after Game One of the 2024 World Series. Aaron Judge spoke with reporters after Freddie Freeman‘s walk-off grand slam, and chose to focus on New York’s opportunity to even the series in Game Two.

“A loss is a loss,” Judge said on October 25. “I think you guys watched our last series vs. Cleveland. Some good back-and-forth games. Gotta learn from it, move on and get ready for the next game tomorrow.”

Judge finished the game 1-for-5 with 3 strikeouts. But nevertheless sounded confident in the Yankees’ chance to level the playing field in Game Two, before heading home for Game’s Three and Four.

“Because we know we’ve got another game tomorrow, I think that’s what it comes down to” Judge said, when asked about New York’s confidence in bouncing back. “As tough as this one is, losing a game, the first one like that, we’ve got another chance to even it up before we head back to the Bronx.”

Game Two will take place on Saturday, October 26, with first pitch scheduled for 8:08 pm EST.

