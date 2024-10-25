Shohei Ohtani’s 10 Most Incredible MLB Moments

Shohei Ohtani is playing in his first playoffs and has helped lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to the World Series.

Since making his MLB debut in 2018, Ohtani has taken the baseball world by storm. He is a two-way player who pitches hit and is one of the best hitters in baseball. With Ohtani having seven years of MLB play, let’s take a look at his top 10 MLB moments.

10. 2-Way Era Starts

On April 4, 2021, Ohtani was the Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher and also hit second. Prior to this, Ohtani wouldn’t hit on days he pitched but Joe Maddon decided to have Ohtani hit second and also start the game. He ended up hitting a home run in his first at-bat. Ohtani also went 4.2 innings allowing 1 run and struck out 7.

9. Ohtani Hits Homer in 1st At-Bat at Angel Stadium

On April 3, 2018, Ohtani and the Angels played Cleveland. It was Ohtani’s first time batting at home, and in his first at-bat, he hit his first career home run, which was a three-run shot. He finished the game going 3-for-4 in a 13-2 blowout win.

8. Near No-Hitter

Ohtani took the mound on September 29, 2022, against the Oakland Athletics. The right-hander threw a near no-hitter as he took a no-no into the eighth inning. However, Ohtani lost the no-hitter in the eighth as he finished the game with 10 strikeouts.

7. Ohtani’s 8 RBIs

Ohtani had a historic two-day performance against the Kansas City Royals. On June 21, 2022, the star two-way player had a then career-high eight RBIs in a game with 2 home runs, which included a three-run game-tying home run. Then, the next day, Ohtani took the mound and he struck out a career-high 13 batters in an eight-inning, scoreless gem.

6. All-Star 2021

Ohtani was named an All-Star as a pitcher and a hitter in 2021. He became the first player in MLB history to be named an All-Star as a pitcher and a hitter. Ohtani led off the top of the first as the DH before taking the mound as the AL starter. In his inning, he went three-up-three-down.

5. Arguably His Best Game

One of Ohtani’s greatest games in the MLB took place on June 27, 2023. The Angels were playing the Chicago White Sox and Ohtani was pitching. In the first inning, he hit his 27th homer of the season. He finished the game with two homers and also stuck out 10. Ohtani became the sixth player since 1900 to hit 2 home runs in a game and strike out at least 10 batters.

4. Hits for Cycle

On June 13, 2019, Ohtani hit for the cycle against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Hitting for the cycle is one of the hardest things to do in baseball, but he started off with a homer in the first. He then hit a double and triple in his next two at-bats. In the seventh inning, he hit a single to complete the cycle. Ohtani became the first Japanese-born player to accomplish the feat.

3. Historic Doubleheader

The Angels had a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers on July 27, 2023. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Ohtani pitched a complete game shutout allowing just one hit and striking out 8. He then followed that up by hitting 2 home runs in Game 2. Ohtani became the second player in AL/NL history, since at least 1900, to throw a one-hitter or no-hitter while homering twice on the same day.

2. 40-40 Grand Slam

Ohtani was chasing the 40-40 club in 2024 as he was looking to hit 40 home runs and steal 40 bases. On August 23 against the Rays, Ohtani stole his 40th base of the season in the fourth inning. Then, in the ninth inning with the game tied and the bases loaded with 2 outs, he hit a walk-off Grand Slam to join the 40-40 club in emphatic fashion. Ohtani also became the fastest member to join the 40-40 club.

1. Ohtani 1st Player to Join 50-50 Club

Ohtani made more history on September 19, 2024, as the Dodgers throttled the Miami Marlins. Ohtani stole two bases to reach 50 and then hit two home runs for his 49th and 50th. In the ninth inning, he put a exclamation mark on the game as he hit his 51st home run. Ohtani finished the game going 6-for-6 with two home runs and two doubles as he drove in 10 runs.

What are your favorite Ohtani moments? Let us know in the comments.