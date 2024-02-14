Free Agent Blake Snell Predicted to Sign With AL East Team

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell hasn’t had the smoothest ride in free agency. As of February 13, the only known team to send him any kind of contract proposal is the New York Yankees. Could the Bombers be the team that eventually signs him?

That’s what The Athletic’s Jim Bowden thinks will happen. With the free-agent market still moving slowly, he shared his opinion on where 10 unsigned players will land. The first player he discussed was Snell.

“I think the Yankees ultimately land him — especially after the Orioles traded for Corbin Burnes, removing him as an option — unless they’re able to make a trade with the White Sox for Dylan Cease instead,” he said.

It’s no secret how much of an upgrade Snell would be for the Yankees’ starting rotation. Across 32 starts (180 innings pitched) in 2023, Snell went 14-9 with a 2.25 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 234 strikeouts. Pairing him with Gerrit Cole would also put both reigning Cy Young Award winners on one pitching staff.

Yankees Are Still Open to Upgrading the Pitching Staff

Following a disappointing 82-80 performance in 2023, the Yankees have made some significant roster additions this winter. It’s included trades for outfielders Alex Verdugo, Trent Grisham and Juan Soto. Starting pitcher Marcus Stroman was also signed in free agency.

However, the pitching staff is still an area to improve for New York. During Stroman’s introductory press conference on January 18, general manager Brian Cashman voiced some concern about the Yankees’ starting rotation. “I think we have a good rotation if everything goes right, which we know is something you don’t want to count on,” he said.

This lines up with a February 5 report from SNY’s Andy Martino. He said New York wasn’t yet satisfied with how they upgraded the pitching staff. Martino also speculated that swinging a trade for more pitching during spring training could happen.

As recently as February 11, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale said the Yankees are still open to trading for Cease. However, outfielder Spencer Jones — their top-ranked organizational prospect, per MLB.com — won’t be included in any deal.

At Least 1 Insider Thinks Snell to New York Seems Unlikely

The longer Snell stays on the free-agent market, the more tempting it might be for Cashman to try and make something happen. However, Joel Sherman of the New York Post poured cold water on that possibility in a February 13 report.

“So if that $200 million-plus deal never comes, could [Scott] Boras and Snell pivot to, say, one that guarantees more than $30 million annually with the chance to go back into the free-agent market in each of the next two offseasons? Basically something in the three-year, $105 million neighborhood, like (Carlos Correa’s),” he said. “Even if Snell did agree to such parameters, I would think the Yankees are doubtful to rejoin the fray now after signing Marcus Stroman.”

Bowden predicted back on January 15 that the Yankees had one more big offseason splash in them this winter. Of course, he speculated that it’d be for closer Josh Hader, who eventually signed with the Houston Astros. Snell signing with the Yankees may not seem likely right now, but things can change quickly. It wouldn’t be surprising if Cashman and Co. remained opportunistic with so many top free agents still available.