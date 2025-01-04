Yankees Move Jasson Dominguez for Superstar in Trade Proposal

The New York Yankees could give their second base job to an internal option or shock the baseball world by signing or trading for a superstar. If the Yankees trade or sign a star, there’s a good chance said player would play third base, allowing New York to move Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second.

The Yankees need another infielder, and while the free agency market is somewhat quiet outside of Alex Bregman, trades could start to heat up in the next few weeks.

Patrick McAvoy of Sporting News proposed a trade idea to send Carlos Correa to the Yankees, giving them a true superstar to play in their infield.

“Goldschmidt will hold down first base, but there still are some question marks about second and third base. Jazz Chisholm Jr. will play one of the roles. It wouldn’t hurt for New York to move Chisholm to second base and add someone to play third base. One player who would be a trade acquisition is Minnesota Twins infielder Carlos Correa. The three-time All-Star has been a Yankees killer throughout his career so far.

“There have been some rumblings that the Twins could consider a trade involving him to trim payroll this offseason, although nothing has happened yet and there aren’t too many rumors. While this is the case, a trade for Correa would be a fun idea for New York and could be the final piece it needs. Correa has spent his career at shortstop, but maybe the Yankees could move him to third base,” McAvoy wrote on January 3.

What Would a Correa Trade Look Like?

Any trade for Correa would require the New York Yankees to send out a decent prospect haul. The Yankees farm system isn’t what it once was, which might mean they’d have to move Jasson Dominguez in any deal.

McAvoy’s trade proposal would send Dominguez, Oswald Peraza, Ben Hess, and Clayton Beeter to the Minnesota Twins for Correa.

“This is just a hypothetical deal but it would land a bonafide superstar in New York for at least the next four years after he signed a six-year, $200 million deal. There are four vesting years beyond that as well. New York would have to give up a haul, including Domínguez, but the Yankees immediately would be considered the best team in the American League,” McAvoy wrote.

Is Trading Dominguez for Correa a Good Idea?

Given Correa is a three-time All-Star, World Series champion, and much more, he’s a much better player than Dominguez at this stage of their careers.

The New York Yankees haven’t given Dominguez many chances to prove his worth at the big league level, and during his short sting, he’s played well. Some of that is due to him needing Tommy John in 2023, but there have been other times the Yankees should’ve given Dominguez more of a chance.

However, it’s tough to ignore the possibility of adding someone like Correa, who owns a career 126 OPS+. He’s only played in 357 games over the past three seasons, but if he manages to stay on the field, putting him in the middle of the Yankees lineup would be scary.

If it cost Dominguez, that might be what has to be done.