Yankees Predicted to Sign $28 Million Infielder to Fill Void At Third Base

The New York Yankees have a need at third base and one prediction has them landing Ha-Seong Kim.

Kim is a free agent after completing his four-year $28 million deal with the San Diego Padres. He can play multiple positions on the infield, and with Jazz Chisholm Jr. likely sliding over to second base, New York has an opening at third base.

With that, Colin Cerniglia of YardBarker predicts the Yankees will sign Kim in free agency to be the team’s starting third base.

“Kim’s glove continues to dazzle, and he compiled a stellar 6.9 fWAR in 2023-24 with the San Diego Padres. His bat doesn’t dazzle (.242 career average), but his versatility and defensive value are unmatched. Prediction: The Yankees will shift Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second base and add Kim to anchor their infield at third, solving two problems at once,” Cerniglia wrote.

Signing Kim does make sense as he plays well defensively and can add a bit of offense. Kim would be a bottom-of-the-order bat as last season with the Padres, he hit .233 with 11 home runs and 47 RBIs.

What is Kim Expected to Get in Free Agency?

Kim is coming off shoulder surgery which forced him to miss the playoffs, so how healthy he will be to begin the year is uncertain.

Kim is a plus-defender at shortstop, second base, and third base, so he does have position flexibility. In MLBTradeRumors’ free agent prediction article, they have Kim signing a one-year $12 million deal to try and rebuild his value for 2025.

“It’s certainly possible that if a team feels comfortable with his medical outlook, they’ll largely overlook the rehab process and attempt to sign him long-term anyhow,” the article read. “Kim could also ponder two-year deals with opt-out opportunities, following in the footsteps of fellow Boras clients Michael Conforto and Rhys Hoskins after their own injuries of note. That type of deal would come with significant downside for a signing team, however. Both Conforto and Hoskins were expected to be ready for Opening Day in the first seasons of their two-year deals.

“Padres president of baseball ops A.J. Preller recently put forth a rough timeline of “May, June, July” when asked when Kim would be ready for game action,” the article continued. “More than most free agents on this list, Kim has a broad range of contractual outcomes. And, because so much of it depends on how his shoulder progresses in its rehab, it’s impossible to know exactly which path is the likeliest. What’s certain is that on a one-year deal — which could contain incentives based on playing time — could pave the way for a return to the open market next year.”

Kim could return mid-season and help bolster the Yankees’ roster once he is healthy if New York decides to take a shot on him.

Yankees Could Have DJ LeMahieu Start At Third

If New York doesn’t want to sign Kim or anyone else, the Yankees could simply start DJ LeMahieu at third.

LeMahieu has battled injuries for the past two seasons. However, MLB insider Jon Heyman, believes New York will end up turning to LeMahieu at third.

“Yankees people love Alex Bregman but question whether Yankee Stadium is right for him. Possible they hope DJ LeMahieu regains health to fill 3B,” Heyman wrote in his article.

LeMahieu is entering the fifth year of his six-year $90 million deal. In just 64 games in 2024, LeMahieu hit .204 with 2 home runs and 26 RBIs.