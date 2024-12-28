Yankees ‘Have Already Replaced’ Disappointing Veteran

The New York Yankees lost Gleyber Torres to the Detroit Tigers on Dec. 27. After playing a significant role in the success the Yankees have found over much of the past few years, Torres will look to regain his value on a one-year, $15 million deal in Detroit.

The Yankees had a few disappointing performances last season. Torres, who had the most expectations, won’t be the only one who isn’t on the roster next season.

According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Alex Verdugo isn’t expected to be on the roster in 2025.

“In addition to Soto, other free agents from the Game 5 lineup against the Dodgers include first baseman Anthony Rizzo, second baseman Gleyber Torres, and left fielder Alex Verdugo — none of whom are expected to return,” Hoch wrote on December 26.

Who Will Replace Verdugo?

Unless the New York Yankees make a move for another outfielder, Jasson Dominguez seems to be the man ready for the job. Dominguez has earned a chance to be an every-game big league player and needs to get the opportunity to show it.

The Yankees bringing Verdugo back wouldn’t make much sense, unless they view Dominguez as someone who isn’t good enough to play daily.

However, Zachary Rotman of FanSided doesn’t expect that to be the case, predicting the Yankees will cut ties with Verdugo and have already found their replacement for him.

Will Dominguez Be an Upgrade?

Dominguez isn’t an easy player to evaluate. He was once viewed as not only the New York Yankees’ top prospect but one of the top in baseball. However, he’s played in just 26 big league games, mainly due to undergoing Tommy John surgery.

When he was called up in 2023, he hit a quick four home runs in eight games and slashed .258/303/667.

There’s a lot to be excited about if that continues to play. Alexander Wilson of Empire Sports Media is so high on Dominguez that he believes he’s the “Yankees’ biggest outfield upgrade,” showing how many view him.

“Having a switch-hitting bat in the bottom of the lineup is an asset, and the Yankees know how productive Jasson can be when he’s in his groove. Injuries have derailed his flow over the past few years, but that’s a variable that cannot be controlled. As long as Dominguez is playing daily and stays healthy, he will be a critical piece in the Yankees’ offensive equation. Smashing 20+ home runs as a rookie shouldn’t be out of the question,” Wilson wrote on December 26.