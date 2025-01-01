Yankees Predicted to Acquire $200 Million Superstar in Blockbuster

The New York Yankees are coming off a World Series loss as general manager Brian Cashman looks to rebuild the team.

The Yankees lost Juan Soto in free agency but added Max Fried, Devin Williams, Cody Bellinger, and Paul Goldschmidt this offseason. Now, in Sportsnet’s bold MLB prediction article for 2025, David Singh predicts New York will trade for Carlos Correa from the Minnesota Twins.

“Carlos Correa will be traded to … … the New York Yankees. The star shortstop will be fully healthy during the first half of the campaign and that will lead the way to the Minnesota Twins dealing him to the Yankees, who’ll need infield help,” the article read. “The distaste Yankees fans have for Correa stemming from his time on the sign-stealing Houston Astros will be heard when the three-time all-star arrives in the Bronx. However, the boos will quickly disappear as Correa injects a dose of star power into the Yankees lineup.”

Acquiring Correa would immediately bolster the Yankees’ lineup as Singh writes. However, it likely would cost a lot to acquire the superstar shortstop.

Correa is in the third year of his six-year $200 million deal with the Twins. The shortstop was a key member of the 2017 Houston Astros team that won the World Series.

With the Twins in 2024, Correa hit .310 with 14 home runs and 54 RBIs in 86 games as he battled injuries.

Twins Have Received Trade Interest in Correa

Minnesota has received trade interest in Correa this offseason as the Twins could move the star shortstop.

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Twins have received trade interest in Correa

“Knowing the Twins’ financial situation — player payroll will remain around $130 million as the Pohlad family explores a sale — teams have inquired on Carlos Correa’s availability. Correa, who holds a no-trade clause, will make $36 million next year. There is no indication anything has advanced beyond a preliminary phone call,” Nightengale wrote.

Nightengale, meanwhile, says if Correa doesn’t get traded the Twins believe he is fully healthy and will have a big 2025.

“It’s early in the offseason, but the Twins are encouraged by the health of their players, too. Correa told head trainer Nick Paparesta he’s ahead of last year recovering from plantar fasciitis. Joe Ryan is expected to be ready for the start of spring training and the Twins don’t anticipate any issues from Wallner’s oblique injury at the end of the season,” Nightengale added.

Correa is a three-time MLB All-Star.

Yankees GM Focused on Building Best Team

Despite New York losing Soto in free agency, the Yankees have had a good offseason.

After losing out on Soto, Cashman says he immediately pivoted as he says the goal is to create the best team possible every year.

“My job is to find a way to make us as quality as we can year in and year out,” Cashman said. “We’ll vet every opportunity out there. He’s been a thorn in our side for years, along with other people’s sides. He’s now into free agency. I’m sure he’s got a boatload of choices. Players like him make a lot of money. I have had a conversation or two with Scott Boras. I certainly respect the player and his ability and how much winning he’s been a part of. But, that’s as far as I’ll say at this point.”

The Yankees haven’t won the World Series since 2009.