Yankees Linked to Projected $45 Million Gleyber Torres Replacement

The New York Yankees lost Gleyber Torres in December to the Detroit Tigers. While Torres wasn’t expected to return, the Yankees are now left with a massive hole to fill at second or third base. The Yankees could slide Jazz Chisholm Jr. over to second or play him at third, giving the Yankees options. New York could also use another outfielder.

Utility players are far and few in between in the current MLB era, but Jurickson Profar fits that description. Profar has experience in the infield and outfield, making him an intriguing target for the Yankees to pursue.

His contract shouldn’t be too expensive either, with Ryan Finkelstein of Just Baseball predicting him to sign a three-year, $45 million deal. Finkelstein had him returning to the San Diego Padres, but the contract here is the important part for the Yankees.

“There is something about Profar and a Padres uniform that just works, and it resulted in a career-year at 31 years old in 2024. Profar was an All-Star, posting a 4-win season while playing on a one-year deal that paid him just $1 million. Last year, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. received a three-year, $42 million deal to stay with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and he was not coming off an All-Star season.

“With the lack of track record with Profar, it is hard to project him getting more than three years, but receiving a huge bump in pay feels like it has to be in the cards if he is going to stay in San Diego,” Finkelstein wrote on December 28.

Yankees Linked to Profar

The New York Yankees are looking for an infielder, and the switch-hitting Profar could give them that. The Yankees’ significant moves have already likely been made, but Profar was an All-Star last season and should be considered an excellent signing if it happens.

Theo DeRosa of MLB.com named him a “realistic” fit for the Yankees, adding his versatility defensively.

“The Yankees have already made a number of big moves (such as signing Max Fried, trading for Devin Williams and Cody Bellinger and agreeing to a deal with Paul Goldschmidt), but they could land another big bat for their lineup.

“The switch-hitting Profar could slot into left field but could also play a role in the infield, where he began his career. Once an elite prospect, Profar delivered a breakout year for the Padres, hitting .280 with 24 homers and an .839 OPS and making the NL All-Star team. He could be just the right fit for a Yankees team that wouldn’t mind adding a skilled and versatile hitter and has long been a fan of Profar’s game,” DeRosa wrote on December 28.

Is Signing Profar Realistic?

With the New York Yankees’ existing payroll, it’s uncertain how much more they’re willing to spend.

However, if Profar were to sign a three-year, $45 million deal, that should be something they could give out. $15 million AAV for Profar, who slashed .280/.380/.459 with 24 home runs a season ago, would be a favorable price.

The Yankees would be adding an above-average hitter and versatile defender, something they’ve desperately needed in recent years.