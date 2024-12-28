$15 Million infielder Gives Surprising Answer on Yankees Interest in Free Agency

The New York Yankees had no interest in bringing back infielder Gleyber Torres.

Torres was the Yankees’ starting second baseman but New York did not tender him a qualifying offer. Once he was a free agent, Torres began fielding offers and he eventually signed a one-year $15 million deal with the Detroit Tigers.

According to Torres, he says the Yankees never talked to him or even offered him a contract as he knew he wouldn’t be back in the Bronx.

“After the World Series, I got a lot of phone calls from other teams and just focused to get an opportunity in another place,” Torres said. “I feel like I have to play where somebody wants to give the best for me, and I just want to be available to do the best for the team. I’ve got great friends there, great communication with the entire organization. I feel proud of myself for being with the Yankees for seven years, but now I’m with Detroit and just really happy they gave me the opportunity to play next year. I think they have other priorities and I’m not on the list. I’m good.”

It’s a bit of a surprise that the Yankees never even offered a contract to Torres who was a starter for the team last season. But, it appears New York wanted to go in a different direction as Torres ended up signing with the Tigers.

Torres hit .257 with 15 home runs and 63 RBIs in 2024 with the Yankees.

Torres Thanks Yankees in Classy Statement

Although Torres didn’t get an offer from New York, he issued a classy statement thanking the organization for everything.

“Wow where to start or how to start,” Torres wrote. “Thank you. The Yankees were my family since 2016. A simple boy from Venezuela with great aspirations to play in the most epic city in the world, the Yankees gave me all the love and support I needed to achieve my childhood dream. Wearing pinstripes was an honor for me and my family. To the entire organization, coaches and all of the game day staff, thank you. You taught me so much on and off the field, even the little things, and I will always have them in my heart.

“Yankee Fans, thank you for the everything. Thank you for the unconditional support, you were always there to motivate me when I had good times and, not so good times. My teammates, I love you all. Thank you for the great experiences and trust, allowing me to compete with you for the same purpose since day 1. You will always be with me. Thank you New York Yankees,” the post concluded.

Torres played parts of seven seasons with the Yankees. He was an All-Star in 2018 and 2019.

Who Will Play Second Base for New York?

With Torres signing with the Tigers, the Yankees have an opening at second base.

New York is likely to shift Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second base and could turn to DJ LeMahieu at third base if he’s healthy.

However, the Yankees are also linked to Alex Bregman who could sign at third base. But, all signs point to Chisholm Jr. being the Yankees’ second baseman in 2025.