Yankees Land Last Major Offseason Need in Trade Proposal

Who will be the last piece the New York Yankees add before spring training? That seems to be the question around Major League Baseball, as the Yankees have a massive need for a second or third baseman.

As currently constructed, the Yankees look like a team with an opportunity to return to the World Series out of the American League. Still, there are certainly question marks about their offensive production in the infield.

Fortunately, the Yankees have an opportunity to land either a second or third baseman. Jazz Chisholm Jr. has proven he can handle either position, allowing them to move him, depending on who they sign.

In a recent trade pitch from Drew VonScio of Newsweek, the Yankees would accomplish their goal of finding an infielder. He proposed a deal that included Marcus Stroman and Oswaldo Cabrera for Ryan McMahon, a one-time All-Star left-handed hitting infielder with experience at first, second, and third base.

“This trade makes a lot of sense for both parties. Acquiring McMahon would allow the Yankees to lock down one of their infield positions, presumably third base. Cabrera is unlikely to see much, if any, time in 2025. It would be in his best interest to play for a new team this coming season.

“The Rockies have a rotation in place, but Stroman would significantly boost the pitching staff. Anthony Senzatela and Germán Márquez made a combined four starts in 2024, so adding Stroman would help them in that regard. Cabrera could slot in as the everyday third baseman for the Rockies in McMahon’s absence or take over at second base ahead of players like Kyle Farmer and Thairo Estrada,” VonScio wrote on January 24.

Infield Issue the Yankees Top Need

Spring training is now only a few weeks away for the New York Yankees, and while they’d love to get a deal done for an infielder before that, they could also look to wait until the spring starts or make a trade before the deadline in July.

However, this could become an issue, as the Yankees have options, but none of them are necessarily perfect. Whoever the Yankees play at second or third base would have questions, and for a team looking to win a World Series, that’s a concern.

Greg Joyce of the New York Post highlighted potential options for the Yankees to consider, but he also views their infield situation as their biggest offseason need remaining this winter.

“Part of this depends on where Aaron Boone ultimately decides to play Jazz Chisholm Jr., a former second baseman who handled himself well at third base last season, a position he manned for the first time in his career after coming over in a trade at the deadline.

“Either way, the Yankees will have a hole to fill at one of the positions. As they are constructed, they could have a camp battle between DJ LeMahieu, Oswald Peraza, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Jorbit Vivas to fill the need in-house,” Joyce wrote on January 24.

How Would McMahon Fit?

McMahon hasn’t been the perfect player throughout his career, and his numbers could be worse if he leaves Coors Field, but there’s reason to be intrigued by his potential power production.

Hitting with the New York Yankees’ short right-field porch should do him good. He’s hit at least 20 home runs in five of the past six seasons.

Unless the Yankees are willing to give somebody else an opportunity or pay someone else more on the free agency market, McMahon might be the best option remaining who could be traded.

They need a bat, and if his power plays at a similar level at Yankee Stadium, he’d be a decent pickup.