Analyst Links Yankees to All-Star Infielder in Potential Trade to Replace Torres

The New York Yankees have been linked to adding an infielder and now one analyst links them to an All-Star infielder.
New York has a need at second or third base, depending on what position Jazz Chisholm Jr. plays next season. MLB analyst Jacob Mountz of FanSided believes the Yankees should look to trade for Geraldo Perdomo of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
“Geraldo Perdomo is coming off an injury-hampered season with the Arizona Diamondbacks,” Mountz wrote. “In 2024, Perdomo slashed a productive .273/.344/.374/.718 with three home runs in 337 at-bats. The D-Backs’ switch-hitting shortstop isn’t known for staggering power, but his contact-hitting capabilities and command of the strike zone are worth a look.
“Perdomo rarely whiffs, chases or strikes out but draws walks at a very high rate,” Mountz added. “His on-base percentages the past two years stood at .353 and .344 which could be a silent weapon in the Yankees’ lineup. Perdomo has also seen some success on the basepaths stealing 34 bases in 41 attempts over his career.”
Perdomo is primarily a shortstop but could shift over to second base with the Yankees to replace Gleyber Torres.
The 25-year-old hit .273 with 3 home runs and 37 RBIs with the Diamondbacks in 2024. He was an All-Star in 2023.
Analyst Expects Perdomo to be Yankees’ Second Baseman
If New York does trade for Perdomo as Mountz says they should, he expects the All-Star to be the team’s second baseman.
Mountz thinks Perdomo would be a good replacement for Torres, while Chisholm can stay at third base.
“Perdomo has seen time at second base and at third, but is primarily a shortstop. As a plus defender, he would be a decent candidate to replace Gleyber Torres,” Mountz wrote. “With Jordan Lawlar set for his second callup sometime next season, Perdomo’s position at shortstop will likely be given to Lawlar. When this happens, the Diamondbacks will no room on the infield for their one-time All-Star. This makes Perdomo an enticing trade chip. Perdomo is owed $2.55 million next season and is signed through 2027.”
Perdomo would be a good fit defensively at second base to replace Torres, while he can also be a bottom-of-the-order bat. The former All-Star is on a cheap deal, and Arizona could be looking to trade him anyway, which makes a deal likely.
New York Still Looking to Add
The Yankees have been active in the offseason after losing Juan Soto in free agency.
Although most of the heavy lifting has been done, Yankees GM Brian Cashman says he’s still open-minded in adding to the team.
“We’re going to be open-minded to ways to improve the team,” Cashman said. “Obviously, it’s gotta fit within our structure. So, is that a rotation piece? Is that a bullpen piece? Is that anyone we could adjust with the position player group?”
The Yankees have added Max Fried, Devin Williams, Paul Goldschmidt, and Cody Bellinger so far in terms of their big news. Cashman says he still is talking to teams and agents about potential moves.
“We’re still talking to clubs about trades and we’re still talking to agents about players,” Cashman said… “We’re having a lot of conversations on the trade front as well as the free agent market.”
The Yankees have the third-best odds of winning the World Series.
