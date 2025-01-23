Analyst Links Yankees to All-Star Infielder in Potential Trade to Replace Torres

The New York Yankees have been linked to adding an infielder and now one analyst links them to an All-Star infielder.

New York has a need at second or third base, depending on what position Jazz Chisholm Jr. plays next season. MLB analyst Jacob Mountz of FanSided believes the Yankees should look to trade for Geraldo Perdomo of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Perdomo is primarily a shortstop but could shift over to second base with the Yankees to replace Gleyber Torres.

The 25-year-old hit .273 with 3 home runs and 37 RBIs with the Diamondbacks in 2024. He was an All-Star in 2023.

Analyst Expects Perdomo to be Yankees’ Second Baseman

If New York does trade for Perdomo as Mountz says they should, he expects the All-Star to be the team’s second baseman.

Mountz thinks Perdomo would be a good replacement for Torres, while Chisholm can stay at third base.

Perdomo would be a good fit defensively at second base to replace Torres, while he can also be a bottom-of-the-order bat. The former All-Star is on a cheap deal, and Arizona could be looking to trade him anyway, which makes a deal likely.

New York Still Looking to Add

The Yankees have been active in the offseason after losing Juan Soto in free agency.

Although most of the heavy lifting has been done, Yankees GM Brian Cashman says he’s still open-minded in adding to the team.

“We’re going to be open-minded to ways to improve the team,” Cashman said. “Obviously, it’s gotta fit within our structure. So, is that a rotation piece? Is that a bullpen piece? Is that anyone we could adjust with the position player group?”

The Yankees have added Max Fried, Devin Williams, Paul Goldschmidt, and Cody Bellinger so far in terms of their big news. Cashman says he still is talking to teams and agents about potential moves.

“We’re still talking to clubs about trades and we’re still talking to agents about players,” Cashman said… “We’re having a lot of conversations on the trade front as well as the free agent market.”

The Yankees have the third-best odds of winning the World Series.