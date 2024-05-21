Yankees Manager Reveals Starter is Headed to the Bench Soon

The New York Yankees are 33-16 to start the season despite key injuries. Gerrit Cole is still yet to make his 2024 debut. Additionally, starting third baseman DJ LeMahieu has also been sidelined the entire season. However, during his pregame press conference, manager Aaron Boone revealed that LeMahieu would be the “regular” third baseman upon his return. This would indicate the end of Oswaldo Cabrera’s time as the primary starting third baseman.

“DJ will go in there and play the bulk of it,” Boone said in response to being asked if LeMahieu will be the starting third baseman. “We’ll probably ease DJ back in a little bit, but I expect DJ to be a regular.”

Cabrera has started 36 games for the Yankees at third base. Jon Berti has started the other 13 games. Upon LeMahieu’s return, Cabrera will lose his starting spot based on the skipper’s comments.

LeMahieu’s Injury Timeline

The 35-year-old third baseman has not been available since he fouled a ball off of his foot on March 16. Initial testing did not reveal anything serious, but a second round of imaging, done on March 29, revealed a “nondisplaced fracture in his right foot,” manager Aaron Boone said on March 30, according to ESPN’s Jorge Castillo.

LeMahieu took on-field batting practice for the first time since his injury on April 5, according to the New York Post’s Dan Martin. He was sent to rehab with Double-A Somerset on April 23, but exited the game early after soreness in his foot. LeMahieu began his second rehab assignment on May 17.

LeMahieu reached base four times for Somerset on May 19. After the game, he said he felt good and is looking forward to joining the major league club again.

LeMahieu was back with the Yankees on May 20 before the team’s matchup with the Seattle Mariners. He will rejoin Double-A Somerset on May 21 to continue his rehab assignment.

What LeMahieu Brings to the Yankees Lineup

The Yankees’ original plan was to bat LeMahieu at the top of the lineup. LeMahieu was “penciled in” as the Yankees’ leadoff hitter in 2024, according to CBS Sports’ Dayn Perry. Aaron Boone expressed his desire for LeMahieu to bat at the top of the Yankees lineup early in the spring.

“Boone acknowledged that his preference would be to slot the 35-year-old LeMahieu as the table-setter in the top spot, getting on base to create traffic ahead of Juan Soto, captain Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo,” Hoch wrote on February 22.

Cabrera, the Yankees primary third baseman, had a strong start to the season. Cabrera had three home runs, 10 RBIs and a 1.011 OPS in his first ten games. Despite slowing down he is hitting well in big situations. He is slashing .302/.319/.419 with runners in scoring position. Cabrera has played all three outfield positions, second base, shortstop and first base throughout his career. He could still find his way into the lineup.

LeMahieu has proven he can be one of the game’s best when he’s healthy. In 2020 LeMahieu won the batting title with a .346 batting average. It was his second time winning the award as he previously won in 2016 on the Colorado Rockies. He is also a two-time Silver Slugger, a four-time Gold Glove Award winner and a three-time All-Star.

LeMahieu’s production was impacted by injuries the last two seasons. In 2023, after dealing with injuries early in the season, LeMahieu showed signs of improvement after the All-Star break. He had a .273 batting average with a .809 OPS in 60 games after the break. He held a .220 batting average and .642 OPS in 26 games prior.