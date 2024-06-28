Yankees Trade Proposal Sends $70 Million Infielder to NY in 3-Player Swap

Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are providing plenty of offense for the New York Yankees. They could use some help, though. Can general manager Brian Cashman create a trade proposal convincing the Colorado Rockies to part with third baseman Ryan McMahon?

Chris Kirshner and Brendan Kuty of The Athletic put together several hypothetical trade scenarios and had former general manager Jim Bowden share his opinion. Here’s the one that’d send McMahon to the Bronx:

Yankees receive: infielder Ryan McMahon

Rockies receive: right-handed pitcher Will Warren and outfielder Brandon Mayea

“I think this trade makes a lot of sense for both sides,” Bowden said in his critique of the deal. “McMahon would be a perfect fit to become the Yankees’ next third baseman. The suggested return is fair market value in my opinion, although if I’m the Rockies, I’d try to get Oswaldo Cabrera included as a fourth player in the deal.”

MLB.com ranks Warren (seventh) and Mayea (ninth) among New York’s top 10 prospects. They’re at opposite ends of their respective minor-league journeys. Warren is on the doorstep of the majors in Triple-A while Mayea is an 18-year-old in Rookie Ball.

The Yankees Have Already Been Linked to McMahon

Previous reports have revealed the Bombers are open to upgrading their infield ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. Much of it has been focused on first and second base. However, acquiring McMahon and plugging him in at third base would be a big boost to manager Aaron Boone’s offense.

This also isn’t the first time the Yankees and McMahon have been linked in the trade rumor mill this month. ESPN’s Jeff Passan made that connection on June 4 in his early MLB trade deadline primer.

“When you’ve got Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, what more do you need? Well, another high-octane bullpen arm would be nice. Maybe a corner-infield bat? (McMahon would be a perfect fit, actually),” he said.

The left-handed hitter is in the middle of a terrific year at the plate. He’s hitting .277/.353/.476 with 14 home runs, 42 RBI and 42 runs scored in 336 plate appearances. If the season ended on June 28, his .830 OPS would be a career-high mark.

He’d also be attractive to the Yankees because of his contract status and positional versatility. He’s signed through 2027 on a six-year, $70 million deal. McMahon is earning $12 million in 2024 and 2025 before that number increases to $16 million for 2026 and 2027, per Spotrac.

Most importantly, his luxury tax salary comes in at just $11.67 million. This kind of contract would help in lowering New York’s payroll moving forward, which is something team owner Hal Steinbrenner wants. McMahon has spent at least 400 innings at first, second and third base since his big-league debut in 2017, as well.

The Rockies Aren’t Planning on Making McMahon Available

As is the case with any hypothetical trade proposal, it takes two teams to tango. If the Yankees seriously pursue McMahon, Cashman must put together a package that’ll convince Colorado to entertain the idea of letting him go.

“Despite plenty of rumors and speculation, there is nearly zero chance the Rockies will move ‘RyMac,’ who has a chance to be a first-time All-Star this summer,” the Denver Post’s Patrick Saunders said on June 24. “Why? The Rockies love the left side of their infield, featuring McMahon and shortstop Ezequiel Tovar. And because owner Dick Monfort loves McMahon. Plus, McMahon is locked up through the 2027 season, when he’ll be making $16 million at age 32. The Rockies believe McMahon’s contract is team-friendly.”

Of course, “nearly zero” isn’t “zero,” so there’s a small chance the Rockies change their mind. There’s about one month left before the trade deadline. A lot can happen between now and then based on how the market develops.

Even though a trade seems unlikely, it’s easy to see why McMahon is a good fit for the Yankees. Cashman will likely at least make some phone calls over the next few weeks to see if anything changes regarding the Rockies’ deadline plans.