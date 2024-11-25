Yankees Predicted to Acquire $260 Million Slugger, Star Reliever in Blockbuster

The New York Yankees are expected to be active in the offseason and one prediction has them acquiring a slugger and star reliever to bolster its roster.

TheScore released its 11 MLB predictions on November 25, and analyst Brandon Wilde shared one that would see the Yankees making a blockbuster trade with the St. Louis Cardinals. In Wilde’s prediction, he has the Yankees acquiring third baseman Nolan Arenado and closer Ryan Helsley.

“The Yankees swing a deal to acquire third baseman Nolan Arenado and closer Ryan Helsley from the St. Louis Cardinals, addressing a pair of needs,” Wilde wrote. “Arenado isn’t the All-Star-caliber player he once was. His power numbers declined in each of the last three seasons, but he’s still an elite defender who hardly strikes out. With three years and roughly $64 million remaining on his contract, it’s an easier price tag for New York to swallow.

“Bringing in Arenado allows the Yankees to move Jazz Chisholm Jr. to either second base or center field, further aiding a defense that struggled in the postseason,” Wilde added. “Helsley is coming off a season in which he was NL Reliever of the Year. He’ll slide into New York’s closer’s role, allowing Weaver to be a setup man.”

Arenado has three years left on his eight-year $260 million deal. The slugging third baseman would add pop to the Yankees lineup, while also filling a major need at third base.

Helsley, meanwhile, is in arbitration and will become a free agent after this season. But, he would immediately bolster the Yankees bullpen.

How Would Arenado & Helsley Fit in With The Yankees?

The prediction does make sense for New York as Arenado and Helsley fit two of the Yankees’ needs.

New York desperately needs a third baseman and Arenado would be a perfect fit. Arenado’s bat would be a welcomed addition to the Yankees lineup.

In 2024, Arenado hit .272 with 16 home runs and 71 RBIs. Arenado is a 10-time Gold Glove winner and a 5-time Silver Slugger winner as he is a great defender as well.

Helsley, meanwhile, could replace Clay Holmes as the Yankees closer. Helsley was the Cardinals closer in 2024 and was dominant in the role. He finished the year with an ERA of 2.04 and was 49-for-53 in save opportunities.

Adding Helsley would also move Weaver to become the set-up man. In turn, that would only strengthen the Yankees bullpen that much more.

Yankees in Good Position to Add, According to Owner

New York made it all the way to the World Series in 2024 and the team is looking to build off of that.

The Yankees focus is re-signing Juan Soto, but owner Hal Steinbrenner says the team has money to spend on other players.

“We’re in a better starting position than we were a year ago. There’s no doubt about that,” Steinbrenner said. “Look, year after year after year after year, payrolls similar to this year and the luxury taxes they produce are not sustainable. That’s the case for the vast majority of owners, maybe all of them. Year after year after year — it doesn’t mean in any given year I can’t do what I want to do. I mean, we’ve got the ability to sign any player we want to sign.”

New York had a payroll of $309 million in 2024, according to Spotrac.