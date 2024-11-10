Phillies Predicted to Land Yankees’ All-Star Reliever

Like most MLB teams, the Philadelphia Phillies will be after relievers, and one prediction is that they will sign Clay Holmes.

Holmes is the former New York Yankees closer, but he lost the job just before the playoffs. However, in the playoffs, he excelled as a set-up man which helped boost his free-agent status.

Now, Michael Seitz of TWSN.net has the Phillies signing the All-Star reliever from the Yankees.

​”Holmes had his struggles this season but still gutted his way to a 3.14 ERA and recorded 30 saves for the AL-best New York Yankees,” Seitz wrote. “Holmes completely transformed himself following the move to New York at the 2021 trade deadline and has become one of the most sought-after relief arms in this class. The list of suitors could include the entirety of both the AL and NL East divisions along with the top-end of the NL Central. While it is difficult to see Holmes anywhere but New York, a departure from the Bronx appears more likely by the day.

“​My Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies.”

Holmes could compete for the Phillies closer role in 2025 as Carlos Estevez who held the role last season is also a free agent. But, even if he doesn’t win the closer’s role, Holmes would be a significant reliever late in games for the Phillies.

Holmes went 3-5 with a 3.41 ERA last season with the Yankees.

Holmes Predicted to Get a Multi-Year Deal

Even though Holmes lost his closer’s job, he still is one of the top free agents available and one of the top relievers available.

In the MLBTradeRumors free agent predictions article, they have Holmes signing a three-year $30 million deal in free agency.

“Holmes will turn 32 just prior to Opening Day next year. Age, paired with an uncharacteristically shaky showing in save settings, won’t do his earning potential any favors,” the article read. “There are some parallels with Taylor Rogers, another closer with a nice track record who experienced some out-of-character struggles in his platform year despite maintaining terrific rate stats.

“Rogers got three years and $33MM from the Giants (the same figure given to Robert Stephenson based on three-quarters of a season of dominance last winter),” the article added. “A three-year pact should still be there for Holmes, though it seems unlikely to come from the Yankees after his tumultuous season. Other big-money clubs with needs in the bullpen will be interested, though.”

Holmes was an All-Star in 2022 and 2024.

Phillies Focused on Adding to Bullpen

Philadelphia has key relievers Jeff Hoffman and Estevez as free agents who were impact relievers for the Phillies.

With Philadelphia having two key relievers as free agents, Phillies general manager Dave Dombrowski says they will look to add at least one reliever.

“One more for sure,” Dombrowski said. “I don’t think we’d have to have five. We like Banks. We think he can step up and pitch some more innings for us. And sometimes those answers come internally too. We have some arms that we like.”

Philadelphia does have a bullpen core that includes Orion Kerkering, Matt Strahm, and José Alvarado who are all under contract in 2025.