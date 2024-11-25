Juan Soto Predicted to Leave Yankees For Rival in $700 Million Deal

The New York Yankees want to re-sign Juan Soto, but the latest prediction has the star outfielder leaving them for a rival.

Several teams have met with Soto and Scott Boras and they are expected to start fielding offers this week. A decision should come shortly thereafter on where Soto will play in 2025 and going forward.

MLB analyst Cale Aheran of FOX43 shared his latest MLB predictions and has the New York Mets signing Soto toa. 14-year $700 million deal.

“Juan Soto: Fourteen years, $700M – New York Mets. “The prize of this year’s free agent class is the 26-year-old Soto who is looking for what would likely be the final contract of his Major League career and a historic payout,” Aheran wrote.

“The goal appears to be beating Shohei Ohtani’s contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but in current day value, and I believe the Mets will ante up to bring in a potential Hall-of-Famer to finish his career at Citi Field alongside star shortstop Francisco Lindor.”

Soto leaving the Yankees for the Mets wouldn’t be a surprise. But, what would be a surprise if Soto reached $700 million, as many have predicted him to fall short of that number.

However, if there is a bidding ward between the Yankees and the Mets, then perhaps Soto would get to $700 million.

Soto hit .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs in 2024 with the Yankees.

Yankees Focused on Re-Signing Soto

New York is focused on re-signing Soto who was a key part of its 2024 roster.

The Yankees acquired Soto in a trade with the San Diego Padres and owner Hal Steinbrenner said the goal is to keep the star outfielder in the Bronx.

“Our fans really enjoyed having him in New York,” Steinbrenner said. “He’s definitely a significant part of why we got to the World Series. I’ve got ears. I know what’s expected of me. So, look, it’s been a priority. We wouldn’t have gone out to the West Coast if it wasn’t.”

Although Steinbrenner says the focus is on re-signing Soto, he isn’t sure what the chances are that will happen.

“No idea,” Steinbrenner said. “We’ll be in the mix. I’ll leave it at that.”

Soto hit .327 with 4 home runs and 9 RBIs in the 2024 playoffs.

Mets Plan to Outbid Everyone For Soto

Mets owner Steve Cohen will do everything in his power to re-sign Soto.

MLB insider Michael Kay of YES Network says Cohen has told Boras he will add $50 million to whatever the highest offer is.

“And then I’ve heard from somebody in baseball today [Monday] that [Steve] Cohen’s willing to go $50 million over whatever anybody offers,” Kay said. “So it looks like the Mets really want to get this guy.”

The Mets were one of the teams who met with Soto and the meeting went well, according to insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post.

“One person suggested the Mets are “hopeful” — and maybe even optimistic — about their chances to win easily the biggest prize of this free-agent class,” Heyman wrote.

Soto is a four-time MLB All-Star.