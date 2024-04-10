Former Cardinal Adam Wainwright Holds Concert During Eclipse Festivities

Since he retired from the St. Louis Cardinals at the end of the 2023 season, career 200-game winner Adam Wainwright has been plying and plucking in the world of country music. He continued following that musical dream this week, playing a small concert in southeast Missouri during the historic solar eclipse festivities.

On Monday, the former Cardinals starting pitcher performed for over 100 people at the Rock ‘N’ Roll Drive-In in Chaffee, Missouri. He played original songs that he had previously recorded and a handful of cover tunes.

“This was kind of last second so we didn’t put together any eclipse songs, but ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ would’ve been good,” Wainwright told WPSD-TV Channel 6. However, he also added that he enjoyed playing a very different type of show during a noteworthy event.

“Unique thing to bring people together and anytime we can get anything that brings people together, I’m all about bringing people together and so if we can help do that today, it’s what I’m all about.”

From Moundsman to Musician

While the St. Louis star may have only started doing live performances relatively recently, he’s not a total novice as a musician. He’s been playing guitar for over 20 years.

Adam Wainwright began playing guitar as a Class-A minor leaguer in 2001, according to the Seattle Times, and he started getting more serious about his music while recovering from a torn Achilles in 2015. While still an active player, he performed his original songs publicly on several occasions.

He previously played at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee on March 9, He would share the stage with musical legends Don McLean and the Oak Ridge Boys on that evening. The former pitcher has also sung the National Anthem before a game at Busch Stadium and held a mini-concert after a Redbird game last October.

Wainwright has previously released multiple singles, including the songs “Time To Fly”, “Sounds Good To Me”, “A Song Will Bring You Back.”, and “Hey, Ya’ll”.

Adam Wainwright Retired as a Cardinals Legend

No matter how many hits he may happen to record, Adam Wainwright will forever be remembered in St. Louis as a pitching legend. He finished his career with the third-highest win total in team history, behind Hall of Famers Bob Gibson and Jesse “Pop” Haines.

He will also forever be linked to the final out of the Redbirds’ 2006 World Series championship. Waino – acting as the team’s closer at the time – famously struck out Brandon Inge to finish off the Detroit Tigers.

Wainwright, 42, spent his entire 18-year Major League career with the Cardinals. He exited the game with a career mark of 200-128 with 2,202 strikeouts and a 3.53 ERA.

Although he never won a Cy Young Award, he did finish as the National League leader in victories and shutouts twice. The man they call “Uncle Charlie” was also an above-average hitter for a pitcher, and he captured the NL Silver Slugger Award in 2017.

When he’s not busy recording songs or playing concerts, Adam Wainwright stays close to the MLB action. Upon retiring, he signed with Fox Sports and the MLB Network as a color commentator.