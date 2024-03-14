Top Cardinals Prospect Could Make Opening Day Roster Now

When the St. Louis Cardinals came into spring training this year, they had a pretty clear vision of who they would have on their opening-day roster. While a couple of roles were open for competition, the lineup and rotation were considered set. That left little room for anyone else to break out and fill a slot.

However, injuries to star utilityman Tommy Edman and outfielder Lar Nootbaar have the club considering other options for the March 28 opener. One of those potential names is top prospect, outfielder Victor Scott II, who might arrive at Busch Stadium a little earlier than expected.

In 2023, the speedy Scott had a .303 batting average and tied for the minor league lead with 94 stolen bases while playing for the Peoria Chiefs of the High-A Midwest League and the Springfield Cardinals of the Double-A Texas League. MLB.com had him ranked the Cardinals’ fourth-highest prospect heading into 2024. However, based on his performance for the Redbirds thus far, the blazing-fast base stealer may be climbing those charts with a bullet.

Selected in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB Draft, the former West Virginia Mountaineer was a non-roster invitee to the Cards’ complex in Jupiter, Florida. But now, he’s making a case for being on the roster – and possibly even in the starting lineup – when the team opens play against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 28.

Victor Scott Fills the Need for Speed

In the Cardinals’ illustrious history, they have been known for their base-stealing prowess. From the Gas House Gang to Lou Brock to Whiteyball, generations of running Redbirds have led the team to glory. But in recent years, the franchise’s offense hasn’t had a player capable of that kind of thievery.

Until now, that is. Victor Scott II is the prototypical leadoff hitter, one who can easily wreak havoc on the basepaths. It’s a role that he relishes, as he stated in a recent interview.

“I’ve branded my game around speed,” Scott told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “Seeing the confusion that I can cause, it’s honestly pretty fun. It’s cool to hear the fans’ interaction, too. Just get on base and cause as much havoc as possible. It’s allowing that guy behind me to maybe get a more hittable pitch than he would if I wasn’t on base. It’s been fun, starting to see results with that.”

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol certainly sees the value of having that type of tablesetter at the top of the lineup.

“It starts the game off with some energy,” The Redbirds manager commented. “And then you get a routine ground ball to short, where normally they have enough time to go step on the bag and at very least get the lead runner, and that wasn’t possible either. So now you have a guy in scoring position. Normally it’s two outs and nobody on. Instead, it’s one out and runner on second.”

Will the Young Star Make the Cardinals Roster?

With Edman and Nootbaar injured, the path has been cleared for Victor Scott II to head north with the big ‘Birds when they head north. Some even believe that with Edman most likely out, it would be wise to give the youngster the nod as the starting centerfielder and leadoff hitter.

Even if he isn’t penciled in as the starter, Scott has certainly turned enough head to get consideration as a reserve player – at least until some of their more established big leaguers return. Through March 14, he’s hitting .367 (11 for 30)with four stolen bases and eight runs scored.

“Scott’s urgency is intensifying,” longtime St. Louis sports columnist Bernie Miklasz wrote recently about the prodigy. “He’s daring the Cardinals to refuse him. The 23-year-old is making opponents sweat. And he’s making the Cardinals perspire as they get closer to deciding on roster spots. It’s fun to see Scott making such a thrilling case for himself.”

That case may be strong enough for the young star to make a huge leap in 2024. For the Cardinals, Victor Scott II represents a huge part of their future. But for Scott himself? The future may be right now.